CS2 players long for a Global Offensive mode that was once underestimated. Unfortunately, its return is now completely unrealistic

Not everyone enjoys fast-paced, high-intensity multiplayer battles that seem to dominate today’s online gaming scene. Even competitive gaming fans need a break sometimes, swapping the adrenaline rush for a few laid-back, slower-paced matches. This is exactly what casual game modes are for - like CS:GO's Danger Zone, which, sadly, vanished from the game a while back.

CS "without sweating"

Many players still haven’t gotten over this loss, saying it gave them a chance to take a break from the usual competitive grind. It also helped break up the monotony, which was pretty much inevitable after playing too many matches in the classic format.

Nowadays, when I get tired of CS2, I take a break from it for a week or two. Back in the day, whenever I got burned out on CSGO, I'd switch to playing Danger Zone. Sure, maybe it wasn't super popular, but it opened doors for many players for various reasons. Please bring it back. - lmiol

Exactly - While we're at it, bring back demolition too. I just miss casual, no sweat CS from time to time. - ItsBreadTime

Among other fan favorites, there are also gameplay features making a return that are currently missing in the sequel. For example, a comment mentioning social servers and zombie mods inspired by Warcraft gathered a lot of upvotes, along with a remark from one player that the previous Counter-Strike had a more “grounded” feel, thanks to gameplay that wasn’t so heavily focused on online and tournament competition.

Interestingly, Danger Zone wasn’t always a fan favorite, which is why Valve ultimately decided to remove it entirely from the list of available game modes. In this case, the saying “absence makes the heart grow fonder” really fits - it took some time for players to realize they actually missed the slower pace, a chance to step back from the usual battle royale pressure.