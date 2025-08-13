New strategy with RPG elements launched on Steam. Fans say it's the spiritual heir to Warcraft 3

Yesterday, The Scouring launched on Steam in Early Access, developed by the debuting indie studio Orc Group. The game - a mix of RTS and action RPG - draws inspiration from classic Blizzard series like Warcraft.

What is The Scouring?

In The Scouring, players step into a fantasy world where humans and orcs fight for supremacy. Players can choose a side to lead to victory, all while facing a common threat - the undead. True to its RTS roots, the game has you gathering resources, building structures, and managing units.

You can also directly control a character, which is a clear nod to Warcraft 3. From that point, the gameplay shifts toward an action RPG style, where you explore the map, battle enemies, and gather experience and loot.

Source: Orc Group

In addition to the single-player experience, The Scouring also features a multiplayer mode that supports up to 8 players. In battle, you can form alliances or fight against other players. On top of that, the game is linked to the Steam Workshop, letting you download new maps, game modes, and AI scripts.

It’s worth noting that the game has already racked up nearly 100 Steam reviews, with 87% of them being positive. Players point out that the game delivers everything you’d expect from a solid RTS, and fans of Warcraft will feel right at home.

Game development plan

The Scouring is currently in Early Access, and the developers plan for this phase to last around 18 months. Over the course of Early Access, the devs plan to add a lot of new content, including extra biomes, units, game modes, and features. The whole thing is outlined in the roadmap below.

Orc Group

Until August 26th, The Scouring is available at a special price of $22.49. After that, the game will return to its regular price of $24.99. It’s worth noting that the developers plan to raise the price once the full version is officially released.

The Scouring - minimum system requirements

Operating system: Windows Vista / 7 / 8 / 10 (64-bit) CPU: Intel Pentium Dual Core 2.0 GHz or equivalent RAM: 2 GB GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 430 or equivalent Storage: 1 GB of available space DirectX version: 11 or newer

The Scouring - recommended system requirements

Operating system: Windows Vista / 7 / 8 / 10 (64-bit) CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo 2.5GHz or equivalent RAM: 4 GB GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 470 or equivalent Storage: 1 GB of available space DirectX version: 11 or newer