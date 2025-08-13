Wizards of the Coast confirms: Baldur's Gate 4 will be made. But their big new project is something else entirely

Given the massive success of Baldur's Gate 3, a fourth game seems inevitable, even if Larian Studios won’t be the ones developing it. The CEO of Wizards of the Coast confirmed this and also clarified which studio definitely isn’t working on Baldur’s Gate 4, as they’re tied up with another project.

"Of course" Baldur's Gate 4 is going to happen

Back in March last year, we learned that Stig Amussen - who previously directed God of War 3, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Survivor - founded a new studio called Giant Skull. The developer aims to create high-budget, story-driven games set in richly immersive worlds.

It was later revealed that Wizards of the Coast signed a publishing deal with Giant Skull, which will develop an action-adventure game set in the Dungeons and Dragons universe. Even though it was already clear back then that this wouldn’t be a continuation of Baldur’s Gate 3, we now have official confirmation from John Hight, the president of Wizards of the Coast.

Baldur’s Gate is an incredible game.And of course, we're going to do a successor. This is not the successor to that game. We go to Stig and his team to tell an incredible story and bring D&D to a very broad audience. Ideally, the game will appeal to D&D players because it will help them realise their imagination. But it’s also going to hopefully appeal to people that love playing action games, that love the Jedi games, that love God of War games.

He also added that "Hundreds of millions of people have either played D&D or been aware of D&D, and we want to perpetuate that for the next 50 years." This comes from his recent statement, where we learned that the company plans to release more games set in the D&D universe.

Unfortunately, none of the games announced so far is Baldur’s Gate 4. Although the franchise owners "do not shy away from challenges," the expectations for Baldur’s Gate 4 are massive, so we’ll have to wait quite a while for its release. On the horizon, there’s also an RPG from Critical Role, the group known for their D&D adventures, which should help make the long wait a bit more enjoyable.