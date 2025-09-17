Cyberpunk 2077 looks even better with FSR 4 on older AMD graphics cards

At the beginning of this week, gamers noticed a FSR 4 files leak, which was (probably accidentally) caused by AMD. Thanks to this, those interested could test the new version of the upscaler on graphics cards that should not support it. This upscaler makes Cyberpunk 2077 look much better on the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and according to reports, there is practically no difference compared to the native resolution.

FSR 4 on Radeon RX 7900 XTX shows the capabilities of the upscaler

Theoretically, FSR 4 is only available for Radeon 9000 series, but gamers have taken advantage of the leaked files. On the subreddit r/radeon, nuubcake11 posted the results they managed to achieve in Cyberpunk 2077 with FSR 4. The gamer showed that the new upscaler is indeed a significant leap compared to what AMD has offered so far.

The game was tested with two upscalers at 1440p resolution on the highest graphic settings and with ray tracing on. The framerate was:

FSR 3.1.5 - approximately 84 frames per second; FSR 4 - approximately 79 frames per second.

In the newer version of the upscaler, the drop in fps is small and players pointed this out in the comments, stating that they would expect a bigger difference between the two versions of AMD technology. According to nuubcake'a11, a lower frame rate is acceptable because the image looks much better:

Compared to FSR3 its 500% better and to be honest I can't tell the difference between native.

The experiment showed that limiting FSR 4 to only the latest Radeons is a marketing move to encourage gamers to buy newer graphic cards. Perhaps the leak will speed up AMD's work on introducing FSR 4 to Radeons using the RDNA 3 or even RDNA 2 architecture.