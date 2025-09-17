9 years ago, this scene thrilled millions of viewers. It is one of the most epic battles ever filmed in a fantasy TV series

Many epic battles have been filmed for TV series, but probably none have caused as much of a sensation as the Battle of the Bastards from Game of Thrones. It was a pivotal moment in the TV show, becoming an important point in its timeline and a cult event that went down in television history.

There is a lot to say about Game of Thrones, including negative things, but no one can take away from how influential a television phenomenon it was during its run from 2011 to 2019. It is still considered a model for fantasy TV series that other television creators should follow.

The Battle of the Bastards can be considered not only an exemplary battle, but also an example of how to conduct the narrative at such key moments. It is worth noting that the sixth season, in which it took place, was a moment when the creators of the TV series had to show creative ingenuity, as they no longer had source material from which to draw ideas. The Battle of the Bastards is therefore an original event for the HBO TV series, which makes it even more unique.

It featured a battle between the Starks and the Boltons, the culmination of a long dispute in which the Starks fought for their home and their independence. Jon Snow, who had returned home, stood up for his siblings and fought an unforgettable battle with Ramsay Bolton. After a great group battle sequence, there was a final duel between Jon and Ramsay, after which the Starks triumphed and returned to Winterfell.

In preparation for filming the epic battle sequence between the Starks and the Boltons, Miguel Sapochnik, director of Battle of the Bastards, prepared himself by watching footage of battles, drawing inspiration primarily from Akira Kurosawa's film RAN, as he told Entertainment Weekly.

I watched every pitch field battle I could find (footage of real ones too), looking for patterns — for what works, what doesn’t, what takes you out of the moment, what keeps you locked in. The big reference was Akira Kurosawa’s RAN.

It was a difficult scene that required the involvement of a large crew and cast, and took as long as 20 days to shoot. It took time to coordinate all the elements, with nearly 250 extras and 60-80 horses on set. The preparations before filming were no different, as the crew also had to take care of preparing props specifically for this battle (via The Times).

We made 200 shields – they were 6 foot 6. Because “Battle of the Bastards” was so big, we had a phalanx and the spears were 16 feet long with weighted tips so it would feel like the army was impenetrable. We made 250 because we knew we’d have breakages. It took a lot of manpower and a lot of woman-power!

The efforts paid off. The Battle of the Bastards went down in history as the most epic battle ever shown on television, and the episode in which it took place is the highest-rated episode of Game of Thrones on IMDb, where it has a rating of 9.9 (244K votes).

