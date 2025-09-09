No Man’s Sky Voyagers still hasn’t landed on Switch, and players are getting restless

On August 27, 2025, No Man’s Sky got hit with one of its biggest surprises yet. Nobody saw it coming, we all figured Worlds Part 2 was the major one, and after that Hello Games would be heads-down on Light No Fire (which still doesn’t even have a release date). But then, out of nowhere, they dropped the Voyagers 6.0 update, the ultimate creativity toolkit, letting us go wild with our ideas. Well, almost everyone. Switch players are still left hanging, waiting for it to finally land on their consoles. The real question is: how much longer do they have to hold on?

Nearly two weeks after the Voyagers update launched, Switch players are still waiting

It’s pretty standard for Switch players to have to wait for updates while PC and other consoles are already playing. And it’s not just a No Man’s Sky thing – it’s tied to Nintendo’s certification process. Developers submit the update, and then it has to clear Nintendo’s approval pipeline, which usually delays the Switch rollout by a week or two.

But there was one time when Switch players didn’t have to wait forever for new NMS content. The Beacon update hit PC, Xbox, and PlayStation on July 23, 2025, bringing in settlement mechanics. The Switch and Switch 2 versions followed just two days later, on July 25, so the rollout was in sync with the other platforms. That time, Hello Games proved that it’s possible to coordinate a launch across all systems.

Tomorrow, September 10, marks a full two weeks of Switch players waiting for the new update to finally land on their consoles. Fans are getting agitated, and you can really see it on Reddit. One user, Storm35r, even said:

It’s getting stupid with how long we’ve been waiting for. If I’d known Nintendo does this, I wouldn’t have bought a Switch.

It’s easy to understand the frustration, especially with all the wild community builds. Someone is even cruising through galaxies in a Clippy!

Source: Reddit

Voyagers for Nintendo consoles is likely delayed for technical reasons. Either the update’s complexity is slowing Nintendo’s review process, or Hello Games is still working on fixing bugs.