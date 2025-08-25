Dark Souls, BioShock and Dishonored rolled into one. Polish devs abandoned cyberpunk, and players like that. Check out the long gameplay of promising Valor Mortis
Shortly after the announcement of its new game, Polish studio One More Level released long gameplay footage of the upcoming first-person soulslike game. Valor Mortis delights players.
During Opening Night Live, which took place a few days ago, a new game from the Krakow-based studio One More Level was announced, the developers of the acclaimed Ghostrunner series. The upcoming title, Valor Mortis, significantly deviates in style from that series of fast, parkour-focused, cyberpunk games, as it will be a slower and quite dark action game.
Long gameplay from Valor Mortis
The developers pleasantly surprised players by publishing a long gameplay footage of Valor Mortis shortly after the official game announcement. Below you can check out a gameplay that lasts over half an hour from the pre-alpha version, exclusively shared by IGN.
The material presents the initial moments of the upcoming game, not hiding the hints displayed on the screen regarding basic mechanics. We observe the first steps of William, resurrected on the battlefield, surprised by the sight of the infected soldiers with whom he once served.
The twisted opponents are the abominations of Napoleon's Eternal Guard, and a clash with any of them can bring swift death. Valor Mortis is a soulslike game that is unforgiving. The published gameplay reveals the presence of a gun used to shoot at enemies' weak points, and also explains the operation of a power called Fire Transmutation.
Positive reception from players
In the comments under the recently published gameplay, players are eager to express their opinions about the intriguing first-person soulslike game. The atmosphere and the promising gameplay are positively surprising the community, eagerly awaiting the next game from One More Level studio.
Valor Mortis is often compared in terms of its overall dark style and story to series like BioShock or Dishonored - according to players, it gives the impression of being a "fresh" and "unique" production that is worth keeping an eye on. It is also appreciated that just moments after announcing the game, the developers released such comprehensive gameplay footage.
Valor Mortis will be released in 2026 on PC, PS5, and XSX/S.
Valor Mortis
2026