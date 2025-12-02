A failed revolution. Chrome 2 was supposed to refresh the FPS genre

Chrome, released in 2003, might not have been a massive hit, but it was one of those projects that helped put Techland on the global gaming map. It is no surprise, then, that the studio from Poland had high hopes for this brand, and its fully-fledged second installment was supposed to be a true revolution in the first-person shooter genre.

Unfortunately, in the video game world, it's pretty common for new projects to end up taking resources away from older ones. Such was the fate of the second Chrome, which ultimately had to give way to other Techland projects. Nevertheless, work on this title had progressed far enough that a lot of specific information about it remains to this day, along with materials that allow us to take a closer look at it. From these, it appears that we might have lost a really solid piece of code. But let's start from the beginning.

Digital personality

Similar to the first installment of the series, Chrome 2 was set to take us to a science fiction universe where the colonization of alien planets had become possible. The devs wanted to base their story on the idea of swapping personalities between bodies. Even though the technology was supposed to be only for the super-rich, far beyond the reach of the game's main character, after falling victim to murder, he would have the opportunity to benefit from its advantages. Of course, for a price, as in return, he would become a mercenary working for one of the corporations. While doing the dirty work for his bosses, our guy would be running his own investigation to find out who was behind his murder and why they did it. Incidentally, he would also discover a much larger-scale intrigue involving his new employers.

Sounds quite interesting, doesn't it? It couldn't have been any other way since the creators listed works by Philip K. Dick and Richard Morgan as their main inspirations for the story in Chrome 2, and the tale was supposed to have a bit of a cyberpunk vibe.

Chrome 2. Source: Techland.

Living worlds

In Chrome 2, the gameplay was supposed to happen across three different planets. Each of them was supposed to be shown as a big open-world area that we could explore on foot or by driving vehicles and mechs. The devs promised that each world would feel alive, mainly because of the NPCs who would go about their daily routines and sometimes get involved in conflicts. It would be up to us whether we would be passive observers or intervene, taking sides.

The game was supposed to be driven by missions where we'd take on assigned tasks and face off against various enemies. In between jobs, we would hit up our base camps to stock up on new gear, ditch stuff we didn't need, or even swap out bodies.

Chrome 2. Source: Techland.

Body swap

In Chrome 2, the main fun part was supposed to be collecting bodies and swapping or customizing them however you wanted. To acquire the desired "shell," we would need to incapacitate (not kill!) its owner and then take control of it. Each body would be differentiated by its strengths, weaknesses, and battlefield skills. The whole thing was supposed to work like cars in racing games, where you pick a ride from your garage based on the challenges you're facing. It would be the same here, except these challenges would require specific skills.

For example, a heavily armed soldier would excel in open combat, while as spies, we could operate stealthily. In the guise of a mechanic, we could take control of vehicles and mechs. The capabilities of specific shells could be improved by using special implants (kind of like in the first Chrome) or exoskeletons.

Chrome 2. Source: Techland.

Futuristic Shadow of the Colossus

Chrome 2 was supposed to feature mechs. In the game world, there were supposed to be all sorts of these machines, towering over the battlefield because of their size. The creators planned to allow us to engage in multi-stage battles with them, which would require, among other things, neutralizing their energy barriers and targeting their weak points. Moreover, over time, we would gain the ability to take direct control over them, allowing us to wreak true havoc within enemy ranks. Although the materials published by the creators showed only one such unit (moving on legs resembling spider legs), more types of machines were expected to appear in the game itself.

Chrome 2. Source: Techland.

Multiplayer and game engine

Even though multiplayer wasn't a big deal in the first Chrome, it was supposed to be a key feature in Chrome 2. The creators wanted to let up to 64 players battle it out and spice things up with a bunch of different challenges.

Chrome 2 was supposed to run on a new (at the time) version of the Chrome Engine. Compared to the original, this title was supposed to stand out with way better graphics. Character, vehicle, and mech models, as well as environmental elements, would gain in detail. Lighting and shadows would become more dynamic, and variable weather conditions, along with a day-night cycle, would help us appreciate the game's world even more.

Project work halted

Chrome 2 is unfortunately one of those projects that, although it seemed at least interesting, was not destined to see a release. The last real update about this position came out way back in 2007. Since then, Techland has been pretty quiet about the project, and finally, in 2010, they confirmed that they had put it on hold. At the same time, they also decided to pull the plug on another project by the Polish developers, Warhound... but that's a story for another time.

Chrome 2. Source: Techland.

When it comes to the games that Chrome 2 had to make way for, Dead Island was the standout. It not only kicked off a bestselling series but also acted as a springboard for Techland, eventually leading them to make Dying Light. Even though I'm a fan of Techland's zombie games, I've got a soft spot for Chrome. I'm still holding onto a bit of hope that one day they'll bring it back or at least come out with a spiritual successor.