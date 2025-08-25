Europa Universalis 5 won't be a simple sequel. It's essentially a greatest hits mix of Paradox strategy games

Many strategy game fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of Europa Universalis V. The upcoming game is expected to be more complex and advanced compared to the previous installments in the series. One of the reasons why the upcoming title will be better than EU4 in many respects is the strong inspiration the developers draw from previous games released by Paradox Interactive.

Related:Europa Universalis V revealed in new trailer

In an interview with PCGamesN, David Horler, the Art Director of EU5, mentioned that when creating the new game in the popular grand strategy series, they incorporated many advanced mechanics from several strategy games of the Swedish publisher. The devs drew inspiration from such titles as Imperator: Rome, Crusader Kings III, and Victoria 3.

The combat system in Europa Universalis V was built on the model of "Imperator." From this game, the mechanics of how various terrains operate were also adopted, emphasizing the importance of food and supplies for the army. Elements related to the character system were transferred from Crusader Kings III . In Europa Universalis V, the characters' personalities and interactions will be more detailed than in the fourth installment. The game will focus more on the advancement and depth of the heroes. The expanded economy and elements related to production and trade are modeled on Victoria 3. Horler mentioned that there are some unfinished aspects in EU4, so in the upcoming game, the devs want to provide players with an interesting economic gameplay without the necessity of military expansion.

David Horler is convinced that the release of Europa Universalis V will confirm the good reputation of Paradox Interactive:

EU4 is the flagship grand strategy game. This is the moment where we are showing everyone what we can do. We are the best grand strategy developer in the world, and we're proving it.

Europa Universalis V will be released on November 4th on PC.