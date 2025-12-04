007: First Light will force players to reach new heights of creativity. Long footage shows new gameplay

A long presentation of 007: First Light has seen the light of day, where the developers present gameplay and discuss the most important elements of their project.
IO Interactive released the first video in the Beyond the Light series, which delves into selected elements of 007: First Light. In a lengthy video (over 16 minutes), you can check out a bunch of new gameplay clips and hear what the developers have to say about combat, stealth, gadgets, and level design.
Let's start with the fact that in 007: First Light, we will have the freedom to approach mission objectives in various ways. You can either jump into open fights with enemies or sneak around. An interesting element related to stealth will be the so-called bluff, which allows Bond to try to talk his way out of trouble and allay the enemy's suspicions when detected. While it might not work on every enemy, in many cases it'll give us a second chance to keep the mission going without setting off alarms, grabbing weapons, or having to start over.
Moreover, the devs discussed gadgets and interactive environmental elements. The levels are designed to "show" us key options and threats at first glance (with patrol routes being a primary focus). Of course, there will be car chase sequences (in an Aston Martin, of course).
007: First Light is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2, and is set to launch on March 27.
Author: Christian Pieniazek
Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.
