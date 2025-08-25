Maelstrom mutation in Grow a Garden. Multiplier and how to get it

Roblox is one of the most popular “games.” No wonder, as it is not one title but a platform that allows its community to create many unique productions of various genres. There is something for everyone here. Do you want to kill zombies in Hunty Zombies, or maybe take care of some cute pets in Adopt Me? It's all available in Roblox. One of the most popular games is definitely Grow a Garden, and its name explains what it is about. A very important aspect of it is mutations, which can significantly improve your plants. Let’s talk about one of the new ones, Maelstrom, which can guarantee you a huge multiplier.

What are the mutations in Grow a Garden (Roblox)?

In Grow a Garden, you have to take care of your garden and crops. They have their own rarity tiers, and the rarer they are, the better for you, as you can sell them for more (or create better items during various events). To increase your profits even further, it's worth using mutations. These are unique transformations that allow you to increase the price multiplier for a given product.

Of course, getting specific mutations is not always easy. While some of them are common, others are limited, which means that you will need special items/pets or wait for the admin to use a specific weather command.

Multiplier and how to get Maelstrom mutation in Grow a Garden (Roblox)?

Maelstrom is one of the most desirable mutations, as it can increase the value of a given fruit by 100x. The problem is that it is quite hard to get. To obtain it, you need to combine two other mutations, namely:

Tempestous + Cyclonic.

To get Tempestous, you must combine Windstruck (can be obtained during Windy or Dale weather, it can be also applied by Pterodactyl) and Twisted (can be acquired during Tornado or thanks to Pterodactyl).

Cyclonic, on the other hand, can be obtained with the help of a Divine Pet called Griffin. Its passive ability allows you to create a Cyclone every 15 minutes, giving you a 10% chance that the fruits will receive a Cyclonic mutation.

As you can see, getting Maelstrom is not an easy task, but it is worth trying. A 100x multiplier is one of the highest possible modifiers, which will allow you to earn a fortune. If you want to know how to get different mutations like brainrot or silver mutation, we also have dedicated guides for them.