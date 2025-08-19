Don't be surprised, as game reviews on Steam now display differently. Valve has introduced a new feature that may reveal unusual problems

Valve has recently been testing significant changes to the appearance of game pages in the Steam store, which can currently be tested in the beta version. However, this is not the only significant novelty that Gabe Newell's company has been working on. As part of yesterday's update, all Steam users can check out the new division of community game reviews.

One of the most important pieces of information displayed at the top of a game's card on Steam is the resultant opinion of people who have it in their library. So far, we could see the number and percentage of positive reviews - all posted since the release, and those that have appeared in the last 30 days. Now Valve has introduced an option to check review data for individual languages. This means that players from a specific country will see information about reviews written only in their native language (this does not apply to the "latest reviews" section).

Old way of displaying information about positive game reviews on Steam.

The new default option on Steam for displaying information about reviews only in the player's language, here in Polish.

The reason for implementing such a change is the desire to provide more accurate information to people from specific countries who are interested in purchasing a particular game. Valve explains that depending on the region, the experience from the same game may vary, e.g. due to translation errors or server problems.

[Since the introduction of reviews - editorial note] Steam's growth since then into an even larger global presence means customers in different regions of the world may have vastly different experiences from each other for the same game. There are a variety of reasons this may happen for a particular game, including translation issues, cultural references, poor network connections, and many others; things that the Overall Review Scores haven't been able to capture until now.

However, this function will not apply to all games. The requirement for displaying information about reviews written in a specific language is to have a total number of at least 2000 reviews for a particular game and at least 200 written in that language. In the case of less popular titles, everything will therefore remain the same.

People who do not like the discussed novelty can change it in the Steam store preferences. However, sorting by language is enabled by default.

