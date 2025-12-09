This gem with realistic graphics is finally on the market, 13 years after it was first announced, and it's really good

Some fans have been waiting for Routine since middle school. Now they, along with other players, are eager to praise the recently released project of Lunar Software studio.
Last week, the first-person survival horror game Routine was released, which fans had to wait 13 years for. But as critics' and players' reviews show, it was totally worth the wait.
I watched the first trailer for this game when I was in middle school. I am 25 years old now. Good things come to those who wait – wrote one of the Steam users.
On Metacritic, the game received reviews from experts, with an average score of 78/100. Reviewers are praising the incredible sense of horror the creators managed to create. This is partly thanks to the "heavy and slow" gameplay, which might also turn off some players.
The science fiction game on Steam has also got many positive reviews from the community. Users of the Valve platform have published 1,566 reviews, of which 91% are positive. Since the game launched on December 4, 2025, the highest number of people playing at once was 1,620.
What specifically did fans like about Routine?
[The game] is short (it took me 6.5 hours to complete in two sittings), but I think it's definitely worth it. [...] The gameplay is fun and stressful. I haven't felt fear while playing a game for a long time; this one genuinely made me jump in my chair.
No hints, no help, just you, an abandoned station, and an artificial intelligence that wants you dead.
This isn't horror; this game is pure terror. I waited years for its release, and it's way better than I expected.
The creators won't abandon their project anytime soon. The title is set to receive at least one update. Routine is on sale until December 18, 2025 on Steam. Right now, you can buy the game for $22.49. You can also play this game with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass subscription.
Author: Maciej Gaffke
At Gamepressure.com, he is mainly involved in writing news. Graduated in Polish philology and sightseeing and historical tourism at the University of Gdansk, which is related to his other "non-game" interests - history, books, and travel. As for video games themselves - once a fan of FPS, now converted to action-adventure games. Also interested in fighting games (especially Mortal Kombat), RPGs, and all titles focused on single-player. From time to time, likes to play tennis, volleyball, or football. Proud resident of Pomerania and Puck.
