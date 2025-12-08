New on Steam. Grand release of MMORPG raises both hopes and fears

Welcome to the series that discusses the most important upcoming releases on Steam. Big publishers have already settled into a winter slumber, but smaller developers aren't slowing down and will deliver a huge set of interesting games this week.

Release of the week: Ashes of Creation (Early Access, December 11, 2025)

On Thursday, Ashes of Creation will be released in Early Access. This MMORPG offers an old-school approach to the genre. The game is going to have complex mechanics and a sandbox style, but it'll also have a modern twist.

It is being developed by Intrepid Studios, founded by veterans of the MMO genre who previously worked on titles such as EverQuest, Star Wars Galaxies, PlanetSide 2, and Vanguard: Saga of Heroes. The creators' experience is the main reason we have chosen Ashes of Creation as the release of the week.

At the same time, the game's launch also raises concerns. Some think it's happening too fast, but the creators say it's necessary to keep the project moving forward. The situation is not helped by the memory of the canceled battle royale Ashes of Creation: Apocalypse.

Key releases on Steam: December 8-14, 2025.

December 8th

Frostpunk 2: Fractured Utopias

Today, Frostpunk 2 will receive its first expansion, Fractured Utopias. The DLC will expand the sandbox mode Utopia Builder, enriching it with unique utopias for each of the eight factions.

Skate Story

Skate Story is shaping up to be one of the most unique games not only of this week but of the entire year 2025. The game mixes adventure and action elements, letting you control a skateboarding demon with a glass body as it travels through the afterlife.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Yakuza 0 Director's Cut

Yakuza 0 Director's Cut is a refreshed version of the classic installment of Sega's series. The title will offer, among other things, a multiplayer Red Light Raid mode for up to 4 players, previously unavailable cutscenes, and English dub. It will be available at a discounted price for owners of the original version.

December 9th

Death Howl

Death Howl is shaping up to be an interesting RPG where you play as a huntress exploring a spirit-filled, isometric world in a Norse kingdom straight out of the Stone Age. Her goal is to resurrect her deceased son. During the game, we will create our own cards, which we will then use in turn-based battles.

The game is developed by The Outer Zone studio, the creators of the warmly received Mind Scanners (80% positive reviews on Steam).

The game has a demo on Steam.

Dungeons 4: Double Trouble

Dungeons 4 will receive another expansion tomorrow, Double Trouble. The DLC is gonna bring in four new story missions, some units, rooms, and abilities for Thalya that weren't available before, plus a day and night cycle.

RuneQuest: Warlords

On the other hand, RuneQuest: Warlords is a turn-based fantasy strategy game based on the license of one of the oldest tabletop RPG systems (its first edition launched in 1978). The gameplay focuses on small-scale battles, and you can dive into them through the story campaign, standalone skirmishes, or multiplayer mode.

Scholar Adventure: Mystery of Silence

Scholar Adventure: Mystery of Silence is a great pick for those who love classic point-and-click adventure games. The game is inspired by early '90s titles and follows a young writer who ventures into a mysterious monastery looking for inspiration.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Unbeatable

After a few weeks of delay, Unbeatable, a rhythm game with an extensive storyline, will finally launch on Tuesday. We will play as a young vocalist and help her master various musical tracks while avoiding the police chasing her.

The game has a demo on Steam.

December 10th

Dead Format

Dead Format is a horror game inspired by 1980s and 1990s horror movies. The player will visit universes found on old VHS tapes, gathering clues in each to solve the main investigation.

Mutant Football League 2

This week, the Early Access for Mutant Football League 2 is ending. It's a sports game that lets you dive into a wild and crazy version of American football.

Early Access was warmly received – it has 81% positive reviews on Steam.

The End of History (Early Access)

The End of History is a strategy game enriched with RPG elements. The game aims to offer complete freedom of life in a fantasy land. We can play as a king leading an army into battle, or switch it up and be a trader or even a thief. The title was developed by Tatamibeya.

The game has a demo on Steam.

The Temple of Elemental Evil

Wednesday will also bring a re-release of The Temple of Elemental Evil, a cult RPG from Troika studio with an extensive turn-based combat system. This version will include fixes that fans have come up with over the more than 20 years since the game first came out.

December 11th

Pioneers of Pagonia

On the same day, Pioneers of Pagonia will leave Early Access. This is a strategy game about building a small kingdom by Volker Wertich, the creator of The Settlers series.

Early Access of Pioneers of Pagonia was very warmly received – it has 83% positive reviews on Steam.

Songs of Silence: Celestial Church

Songs of Silence will get its first expansion this week in the form of Celestial Church. The DLC is gonna bring in new story missions and a new faction, complete with hero classes, units, perks, strategy, battle cards, and a mobile capital.

Unity of Command II: Ardennes 44

Another DLC dropping that day is Ardennes 44 for the turn-based strategy game Unity of Command II. In this expansion, we will lead German forces during the Ardennes Offensive and also participate in an alternative campaign, altering the course of history.

Victoria 3: Iberian Twilight

Thursday will be filled with expansions, as Victoria 3 will also receive another DLC, Iberian Twilight. The expansion will focus on Spain and Portugal, recreating their struggles and reforms in the 19th century.

December 12th

Alchemy Factory (Early Access)

Alchemy Factory is a hybrid of simulation and strategy, where, from a first-person perspective, we will engage in building and managing an automated alchemical factory.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Everdream Village (Early Access)

Everdream Village is a third-person adventure game with elements of a farming life sim. Players will be upgrading their village, working on the farm, exploring a magical archipelago, gathering rare resources, and crossbreeding different creatures.

The project is developed by Mooneaters, the creators of Everdream Valley (71% positive reviews on Steam).

The game has a demo on Steam.

Terminator 2D: NO FATE

Terminator 2D: NO FATE is a pixel art action game based on the movie Terminator 2: Judgment Day. The game is developed by Bitmap Bureau, a studio known for several well-received games such as Xeno Crisis and Final Vendetta, which have 85% and 82% positive reviews on Steam, respectively.

