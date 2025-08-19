Pokémon Legends: Z-A introduces Link Battles, four-player free-for-all chaos

A new trailer for Pokémon Legends: Z-A highlights Link Battles, a new way for trainers to battle in the real-time style that Legends: Z-A introduces. Rather than the turn-based battles that the series has become known for, Pokémon battles in Legends: Z-A will require the player to move around the battlefield, target the opponent, and possibly wait for moves to recharge, according to some details spotted in the recent previews. In Link Battles, four players compete for the top spot in a chaotic free-for-all.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A will have a real-time four-player free-for-all mode

The latest update on Pokémon Legends: Z-A also introduces a ranked mode. Most other Pokémon games have had a ranked ladder for players to test their skill against the world; however, this ranked mode will also use the four-player real-time battles. For the first time, competitive Pokémon feels like it will get a complete refresh. Players who’ve mastered the turn-based combat system over the years will have a whole new experience to learn. Plus, it’s not a one-on-one experience anymore.

Players win these four-player matches by knocking out the most Pokémon. One K.O. is one point, and the most points at the end wins. This can make even the final moments of a battle tense, as shown in the trailer, you can score three points in one move if you play it right.

Players can go on the offensive, use moves like Protect and Substitute to avoid damage or avoid direct conflict, and collect items around the battlefield. Though it’s easy to imagine that anyone avoiding the fight and powering up with items will quickly be ganged up on by the other players, so make your moves wisely.

There’s still a lot we don’t know about how Pokémon Legends: Z-A’s combat mechanics will work. It’s also not clear if these Link Battles will only be available as a multiplayer feature or if they will appear in the game’s story as well. Based on previous trailers, the protagonist will have three other friends in the city, so it would fit. But it would also be fun to battle other groups of trainers, too.

The top comment on YouTube says, “Now I just wanna see this with four Metapods,” which is officially a dream of mine as well. Pokémon like Metapod and Magikarp rarely shine in the turn-based battles, and it’s hard to imagine they will benefit from the real-time action either. But that just makes it even more exciting to see. I can’t wait for the YouTube video where someone wins a free-for-all with a Metapod against four Mega Dragonites.

For now, we’ll have to wait to learn more. Pokémon Legends: Z-A will be available to play at gamescom this week, so look for any future previews coming out of that conference. And for the rest of us, Pokémon Legends: Z-A launches on October 16th, which is only a few months away.