Launch was yesterday, and today there are 'overwhelmingly positive' reviews on Steam and PS Store. New game is a success of one dev

The creator of Skate Story can be satisfied with his project - the independent title about a demon performing tricks on a skateboard is getting positive reviews from critics and players.
What would happen if Tony Hawk in his prime made a pact with the devil? The answer to that question might be found in Skate Story – it's an indie game where you battle demons with skateboard tricks, and players have really liked it. The much-anticipated title has been available since yesterday on PC, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch 2.
The game tells the story of a demon who receives an unusual challenge from the devil himself: he will be free if... he catches and swallows the moon. To achieve this, the protagonist will traverse the nine circles of hell, fight evil entities, and help tormented souls, all with the help of a trusty skateboard. Along the way, our "born from pain and glass" alter ego will master over 70 tricks, starting with the classic ollie and ending with the iconic 360 flip.
This unusual combination supported by low poly graphics has apparently appealed to the players. On Steam, the game has received over 280 reviews, which currently guarantee it an "overwhelmingly positive" reception (98% of the opinions are positive). In the PlayStation Store, Skate Story has already been rated by nearly 1,000 people, with an average score of 4.28 out of 5. The quality of the game is also confirmed by data from Metacritic – the PC version has a score of 88/100, the PS5 edition – 80/100, and the version dedicated to Nintendo Switch 2 – 84/100. This is a big success for the independent developer, Sam Eng, supported by the publisher Devolver Digital.
Skate Story can be purchased on Steam for $19.99, where a demo version of the game is also available. On NS2 and PS5, the title also costs $19.99, but PS Plus subscribers can check it out at no additional cost.
Author: Krzysztof Kaluzinski
At GRYOnline.pl, works in the Newsroom. He is not afraid to tackle various topics, although he prefers news about independent productions in the style of Disco Elysium. In his childhood, he wrote fantasy stories, played a lot on Pegasus, and then on a computer. He turned his passion into a profession as an editor of a gaming portal run with a friend, as well as a copywriter and advisor in a console store. He doesn't care for remakes and long-running series. Since childhood, he wanted to write a novel, although he is definitely better at creating characters than plot. That's probably why he fell in love with RPGs (paper and virtual). He was raised in the 90s, to which he would gladly return. Loves Tarantino movies, thanks to Mad Max and the first Fallout he lost himself in post-apo, and Berserk convinced him to dark fantasy. Today he tries his hand at e-commerce and marketing, while also supporting the Newsroom on weekends, which allows him to continue cultivating old passions.
