Launch was yesterday, and today there are 'overwhelmingly positive' reviews on Steam and PS Store. New game is a success of one dev

What would happen if Tony Hawk in his prime made a pact with the devil? The answer to that question might be found in Skate Story – it's an indie game where you battle demons with skateboard tricks, and players have really liked it. The much-anticipated title has been available since yesterday on PC, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch 2.

Skate Story ratings

The game tells the story of a demon who receives an unusual challenge from the devil himself: he will be free if... he catches and swallows the moon. To achieve this, the protagonist will traverse the nine circles of hell, fight evil entities, and help tormented souls, all with the help of a trusty skateboard. Along the way, our "born from pain and glass" alter ego will master over 70 tricks, starting with the classic ollie and ending with the iconic 360 flip.

This unusual combination supported by low poly graphics has apparently appealed to the players. On Steam, the game has received over 280 reviews, which currently guarantee it an "overwhelmingly positive" reception (98% of the opinions are positive). In the PlayStation Store, Skate Story has already been rated by nearly 1,000 people, with an average score of 4.28 out of 5. The quality of the game is also confirmed by data from Metacritic – the PC version has a score of 88/100, the PS5 edition – 80/100, and the version dedicated to Nintendo Switch 2 – 84/100. This is a big success for the independent developer, Sam Eng, supported by the publisher Devolver Digital.

Skate Story can be purchased on Steam for $19.99, where a demo version of the game is also available. On NS2 and PS5, the title also costs $19.99, but PS Plus subscribers can check it out at no additional cost.

Skate Story – minimum PC requirements (Low Quality, 1080p, 60 fps)

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050 Ti (4GB VRAM) / Radeon RX 570 (4GB VRAM) / Arc A380 (4GB VRAM) RAM: 8GB RAM Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit) Storage: 12 GB of available space DirectX: version 12

Skate Story – recommended PC requirements (High Quality, 1080p, 60 fps)

Processor: Intel Core i7-10700 / AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Graphics: GeForce RTX 2070 (8 GB VRAM) / Radeon RX 5700 (8 GB VRAM) / Arc A750 (8 GB VRAM) RAM: 16GB RAM Operating system: Windows 11 (64-bit) Storage: 12 GB of available space DirectX: version 12

