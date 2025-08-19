Sony is expected to announce State of Play or PlayStation Showcase soon. A respected insider gave a likely date

Sony may be preparing a new event for PlayStation fans. According to industry insider Jeff Grubb, we should get a State of Play or PlayStation Showcase stream in late September.

Kamil Kleszyk

Sony is expected to announce State of Play or PlayStation Showcase soon. A respected insider gave a likely date, image source: Sony Interactive Entertainment.
Sony is expected to announce State of Play or PlayStation Showcase soon. A respected insider gave a likely date Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Well-known industry insider Jeff Grubb, famous for accurate leaks and reliable sources, revealed during the latest episode of the Game Mess Mornings podcast that Sony plans to organize another event for PlayStation fans.

According to Grubb, the stream will take place at the end of September, and it most likely be a State of Play - although a larger PlayStation Showcase may also be possible.

Jeff Grubb noted that Sony should make an official announcement soon.

The news quickly heated up the discussion among the Reddit community. Many players began to speculate about what titles might be presented during the upcoming event. The most frequently mentioned candidate is Marvel's Wolverine, announced back in 2021. Since the first trailer, Insomniac Games studio has consistently remained silent about this project, which only fuels the gamers' curiosity.

However, there are voices suggesting that Sony may also prepare surprises related to other franchises - both from first and third party studios.

More:
Like it?

0

Kamil Kleszyk

Author: Kamil Kleszyk

At Gamepressure.com deals with various jobs. So you can expect from him both news about the farming simulator and a text about the impact of Johnny Depp's trial on the future of Pirates of the Caribbean. Introvert by vocation. Since childhood, he felt a closer connection to humanities than to exact sciences. When after years of learning came a time of stagnation, he preferred to call it his "search for a life purpose." In the end, he decided to fight for a better future, which led him to the place where he is today.

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Assassins Creed Shadows Map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map