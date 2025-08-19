Sony is expected to announce State of Play or PlayStation Showcase soon. A respected insider gave a likely date

Well-known industry insider Jeff Grubb, famous for accurate leaks and reliable sources, revealed during the latest episode of the Game Mess Mornings podcast that Sony plans to organize another event for PlayStation fans.

According to Grubb, the stream will take place at the end of September, and it most likely be a State of Play - although a larger PlayStation Showcase may also be possible.

Jeff Grubb noted that Sony should make an official announcement soon.

The news quickly heated up the discussion among the Reddit community. Many players began to speculate about what titles might be presented during the upcoming event. The most frequently mentioned candidate is Marvel's Wolverine, announced back in 2021. Since the first trailer, Insomniac Games studio has consistently remained silent about this project, which only fuels the gamers' curiosity.

However, there are voices suggesting that Sony may also prepare surprises related to other franchises - both from first and third party studios.