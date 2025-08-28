Dragon Age: The Veilguard launches today on Xbox Game Pass

Starting today, subscribers of Xbox and PC Game Pass can check out the latest games prepared by Microsoft for the second half of August. We're talking about Dragon Age: The Veilguard, the fourth installment of the iconic RPG series.

Christian Pieniazek

Dragon Age: The Veilguard launches today on Xbox Game Pass, image source: Electronic Arts / Microsoft.
On August 19, the titles that Microsoft has prepared for Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers for the second half of this month were revealed.The list was closed by Dragon Age: The Veilguard, which was released today to subscribers (on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and in the cloud).

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is the fourth installment of the cult RPG game series created by BioWare, which was released on October 31, 2024. The game is about a character named Rook, who sets off with a team to travel through Thedas and stop the evil forces that have entered the world after the destruction of the titular Veil.

Compared to previous installments of the series, the discussed title stands out primarily for its action-oriented combat system, while it differs from Dragon Age: Inquisition with its more "intimate" locations (with Crossroads serving as the so-called hub). We won't find multiplayer mode here either.

Author: Christian Pieniazek

Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.

