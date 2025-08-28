Dragon Age: The Veilguard launches today on Xbox Game Pass

On August 19, the titles that Microsoft has prepared for Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers for the second half of this month were revealed.The list was closed by Dragon Age: The Veilguard, which was released today to subscribers (on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and in the cloud).

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is the fourth installment of the cult RPG game series created by BioWare, which was released on October 31, 2024. The game is about a character named Rook, who sets off with a team to travel through Thedas and stop the evil forces that have entered the world after the destruction of the titular Veil.

Compared to previous installments of the series, the discussed title stands out primarily for its action-oriented combat system, while it differs from Dragon Age: Inquisition with its more "intimate" locations (with Crossroads serving as the so-called hub). We won't find multiplayer mode here either.