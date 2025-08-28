Roblox will block unrated games starting next month, but old classics won't disappear

All about Roblox’s new unrated games policy. What’s changing and what creators should know.

Olga Racinowska

Roblox will block unrated games starting next month, but old classics won't disappear, image source: Roblox Corporation.
Roblox will block unrated games starting next month, but old classics won't disappear Source: Roblox Corporation.

First came the cease-and-desist letter from Roblox to Schlep, then a lawsuit against the platform, and even a petition to remove Roblox CEO David Baszucki – all as the whole safety scandal blew up. Then rumors started swirling that Roblox might get banned in the UK or shut down on September 1. But one thing’s for sure, a new rule is coming that will block users from playing unrated games. Which raises the question: what’s going to happen to all those old hits from creators who aren’t active anymore?

What Roblox’s unrated games rule means for players and creators

Roblox is rolling out a big policy change that’s going to affect unrated games. Starting September 30, 2025, most of these games won’t be playable by users anymore. On Reddit, IAmABoredCat1590 shared a message that Roblox sent out to creators.

The important thing is that games not rated by September 30 aren’t getting deleted – they’ll just be limited to a developer-only view, meaning only the creators working on them can access them.

It looks like they’ve thought about the older games too. A Roblox staff member posted on the forum that, to make sure fan favorites don’t disappear, Roblox has a plan: any game with at least 1,000 lifetime visits can get a content maturity label, which keeps it playable for everyone. This is all about protecting those popular classics, so they’re not lost because of the new rules.

Source: devforum.roblox.com

This move is part of Roblox’s bigger push to improve user safety and make age verification stricter. Some developers aren’t thrilled about the short notice, but as Roblox say, they are trying to find a balance between keeping players safe and preserving the platform’s best user-generated content.

More:

Roblox

August 27, 2006

PC PlayStation Xbox Mobile
Rate It!
Like it?

0

Olga Racinowska

Author: Olga Racinowska

Been with gamepressure.com since 2019, mostly writing game guides but you can also find me geeking out about LEGO (huge collection, btw). Love RPGs and classic RTSs, also adore quirky indie games. Even with a ton of games, sometimes I just gotta fire up Harvest Moon, Stardew Valley, KOTOR, or Baldur's Gate 2 (Shadows of Amn, the OG, not that Throne of Bhaal stuff). When I'm not gaming, I'm probably painting miniatures or admiring my collection of retro consoles.

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Assassins Creed Shadows Map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map