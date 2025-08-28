Roblox will block unrated games starting next month, but old classics won't disappear

First came the cease-and-desist letter from Roblox to Schlep, then a lawsuit against the platform, and even a petition to remove Roblox CEO David Baszucki – all as the whole safety scandal blew up. Then rumors started swirling that Roblox might get banned in the UK or shut down on September 1. But one thing’s for sure, a new rule is coming that will block users from playing unrated games. Which raises the question: what’s going to happen to all those old hits from creators who aren’t active anymore?

What Roblox’s unrated games rule means for players and creators

Roblox is rolling out a big policy change that’s going to affect unrated games. Starting September 30, 2025, most of these games won’t be playable by users anymore. On Reddit, IAmABoredCat1590 shared a message that Roblox sent out to creators.

The important thing is that games not rated by September 30 aren’t getting deleted – they’ll just be limited to a developer-only view, meaning only the creators working on them can access them.

It looks like they’ve thought about the older games too. A Roblox staff member posted on the forum that, to make sure fan favorites don’t disappear, Roblox has a plan: any game with at least 1,000 lifetime visits can get a content maturity label, which keeps it playable for everyone. This is all about protecting those popular classics, so they’re not lost because of the new rules.

This move is part of Roblox’s bigger push to improve user safety and make age verification stricter. Some developers aren’t thrilled about the short notice, but as Roblox say, they are trying to find a balance between keeping players safe and preserving the platform’s best user-generated content.