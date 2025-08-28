Amazon Prime Gaming with three games, including RPG with average ratings of 85% on Steam
Three games are waiting for Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers today. Among them, an RPG with an average rating of 85% on Steam leads the way. Moreover, the list includes a fantasy strategy title and a gripping adventure.
From today, Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers can play the last 3 games from the list revealed on August 7th. We're talking about some lesser-known games that are highly rated by players, with around 85% positive reviews on Steam.
Usually, games on Amazon Prime Gaming become available at 11:00 am PT.
- Heroes of Loot 2 (available on GOG.com) is a fun RPG game where you control a group of characters exploring randomly generated dungeons to clear them of dangers and rescue a damsel in distress.
- Fantasy Empires (also available through GOG) is a strategy game with RPG elements. In the game, we explore the fantastic world of Mystara as our own created character and expand our domain through waging wars or using diplomacy.
- City Legends: The Ghost of Misty Hill Collector's Edition (available from Legacy Games) is a HOPA title (based on hidden object search), and our task in it is to uncover the dark secrets of a treatment center called Misty Hill.
