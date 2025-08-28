Amazon Prime Gaming with three games, including RPG with average ratings of 85% on Steam

Three games are waiting for Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers today. Among them, an RPG with an average rating of 85% on Steam leads the way. Moreover, the list includes a fantasy strategy title and a gripping adventure.

Christian Pieniazek

Amazon Prime Gaming with three games, including RPG with average ratings of 85% on Steam, image source: Amazon / SNEG.
From today, Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers can play the last 3 games from the list revealed on August 7th. We're talking about some lesser-known games that are highly rated by players, with around 85% positive reviews on Steam.

Usually, games on Amazon Prime Gaming become available at 11:00 am PT.

  1. Heroes of Loot 2 (available on GOG.com) is a fun RPG game where you control a group of characters exploring randomly generated dungeons to clear them of dangers and rescue a damsel in distress.
  2. Fantasy Empires (also available through GOG) is a strategy game with RPG elements. In the game, we explore the fantastic world of Mystara as our own created character and expand our domain through waging wars or using diplomacy.
  3. City Legends: The Ghost of Misty Hill Collector's Edition (available from Legacy Games) is a HOPA title (based on hidden object search), and our task in it is to uncover the dark secrets of a treatment center called Misty Hill.
Author: Christian Pieniazek

Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.

