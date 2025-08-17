SWAT 3: Last Resort mod remasters the game that inspired Ready or Not

Currently, Ready or Not is enjoying huge popularity on PC. The success of this title may encourage some gamers to revisit the game that started the genre, which was SWAT 3: Close Quarters Battle, released back in 1999. In this industry, 26 years is an eternity, so before returning to this classic, you should upgrade the game with the Last Resort mod. We mention it now because the project has just received a new version.

The project acts as an unofficial remaster of the game:

Last Resort replaces a huge number of textures with new, higher-resolution ones. This required changes to the engine, since the maximum texture size in the original SWAT 3 was 256x256 pixels (the mod raises this limit to 1024x1024). The mod also adds support for any resolution, including widescreen and ultrawide formats. This applies to the 3D sections—in practice, to the gameplay itself. The menus posed a bigger challenge, as they are 2D. Still, improvements were made here as well, enabling menus to display in 800x600, 1366x768, and 1920x1080. If you launch the game in higher resolutions or on ultrawide monitors, the menus won’t perfectly fill the screen—but that’s a minor issue, since the gameplay itself doesn’t suffer from this problem. The mod also includes an advanced launcher, allowing players to fine-tune the modification or quickly revert to the original version of the game if needed.

The newest version of the mod, marked 0.8.7, fixes several bugs and graphical glitches. Most importantly, it adds full support for the NoWON service, which serves as an unofficial alternative to the long-defunct official servers, once again enabling multiplayer gameplay.

Last Resort is compatible with all versions of SWAT 3, including both retail boxed editions and digital releases available on Steam and GOG.com.