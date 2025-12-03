Biggest crime in Fallout: New Vegas fixed after 15 years. Fans finally got what they wanted

Fan has added video poker machines to Fallout: New Vegas, and the game really needed that.
Fallout: New Vegas is a classic in the RPG genre. However, up until now, the game had one big "issue" – you couldn't play poker in it, which is kinda odd since it's all about the ruins of the world's gambling capital. Now, this issue has finally been fixed by a modder.
The creator of wGames – Introducing Video Poker is a modder with the nickname W00Z. You can download the mod from NexusMods. In the future, the creator wants to add other poker variants to the modification and ensure that the machines can be freely added to fan-made casinos.
0
Author: Adrian Werner
A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.
