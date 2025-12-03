Biggest crime in Fallout: New Vegas fixed after 15 years. Fans finally got what they wanted

Fallout: New Vegas is a classic in the RPG genre. However, up until now, the game had one big "issue" – you couldn't play poker in it, which is kinda odd since it's all about the ruins of the world's gambling capital. Now, this issue has finally been fixed by a modder.

The result is the newly released modification wGames – Introducing Video Poker. The project adds machines with a poker variant known as Jacks or Better to all the casinos in the game. This is the most popular version of video poker, where your goal is to get at least a pair of jacks or something better. These machines are fully integrated with the payout and reward systems of each casino, and the outcome of the games is influenced by our character's luck statistic. The whole thing is set up to make sure you have a good time playing, whether you're using a mouse and keyboard or a controller. What's important, most elements of the mod can be freely changed by configuring its .ini file, so everyone can adjust this project to their own preferences.

The machines are available in both monochrome and color versions.

The creator of wGames – Introducing Video Poker is a modder with the nickname W00Z. You can download the mod from NexusMods. In the future, the creator wants to add other poker variants to the modification and ensure that the machines can be freely added to fan-made casinos.