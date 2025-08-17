How to get all exclusive items in Garden of Eden DTI Lady Gaga update

It’s not only the arrival of the new Beanstalk event in Grow a Garden in Roblox, a special collaboration in Dress to Impress has been added too. The game has just introduced the Garden of Eden mode, inspired by Lady Gaga. Players now have the chance to unlock and collect exclusive fashion items modeled after some of Gaga’s most iconic looks. So don’t miss your chance and check out how to find them.

Garden of Eden mode in DTI – Lady Gaga outfits

The latest update to Dress to Impress brings an exciting transformation in honor of Lady Gaga. A brand-new map has been redecorated with a striking red and black color scheme. At the heart of this makeover is a dazzling new runway, specially designed for the collaboration rounds, which culminates in a dramatic visual of Lady Gaga herself at the end of the stage.

However, there’s a catch. Players can’t simply choose to enter this map at will. The new Garden of Eden mode appears at random, much like the Mermaid round, meaning you never know exactly when you’ll be transported into it. To collect all of the exclusive Gaga-inspired items, you’ll need to participate in the Garden of Eden mode six times. Since this mode only pops up occasionally (sometimes with gaps of two to three hours between appearances), you’ll need to check back in and play regularly throughout the day if you don’t want to miss your chance.

Source: Roblox, Dress to Impress; Developer: Roblox Corporation

Once you do manage to enter the Garden of Eden round, you’ll see a special notification in the top-left corner of your screen. From there, the challenge begins: the shelves holding the items are blocked by thick vines. To clear them, you’ll need to fetch a watering can, refill it at the well, and use the liquid (actually a type of poison) to dissolve the vines. Each time the can runs dry, it must be refilled before you can continue. Only by carefully removing all of the vines will you unlock the treasures hidden within this exclusive mode.