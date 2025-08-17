How to get all exclusive items in Garden of Eden DTI Lady Gaga update

Dress to Impress (DTI) has launched an exciting new collaboration, introducing the Garden of Eden mode. In this special event, you can unlock a collection of Lady Gaga’s most signature outfits.

Olga Racinowska

How to get all exclusive items in Garden of Eden DTI Lady Gaga update, image source: Roblox, Dress to Impress; Developer: Roblox Corporation.
How to get all exclusive items in Garden of Eden DTI Lady Gaga update Source: Roblox, Dress to Impress; Developer: Roblox Corporation.

It’s not only the arrival of the new Beanstalk event in Grow a Garden in Roblox, a special collaboration in Dress to Impress has been added too. The game has just introduced the Garden of Eden mode, inspired by Lady Gaga. Players now have the chance to unlock and collect exclusive fashion items modeled after some of Gaga’s most iconic looks. So don’t miss your chance and check out how to find them.

Garden of Eden mode in DTI – Lady Gaga outfits

The latest update to Dress to Impress brings an exciting transformation in honor of Lady Gaga. A brand-new map has been redecorated with a striking red and black color scheme. At the heart of this makeover is a dazzling new runway, specially designed for the collaboration rounds, which culminates in a dramatic visual of Lady Gaga herself at the end of the stage.

However, there’s a catch. Players can’t simply choose to enter this map at will. The new Garden of Eden mode appears at random, much like the Mermaid round, meaning you never know exactly when you’ll be transported into it. To collect all of the exclusive Gaga-inspired items, you’ll need to participate in the Garden of Eden mode six times. Since this mode only pops up occasionally (sometimes with gaps of two to three hours between appearances), you’ll need to check back in and play regularly throughout the day if you don’t want to miss your chance.

Source: Roblox, Dress to Impress; Developer: Roblox Corporation

Once you do manage to enter the Garden of Eden round, you’ll see a special notification in the top-left corner of your screen. From there, the challenge begins: the shelves holding the items are blocked by thick vines. To clear them, you’ll need to fetch a watering can, refill it at the well, and use the liquid (actually a type of poison) to dissolve the vines. Each time the can runs dry, it must be refilled before you can continue. Only by carefully removing all of the vines will you unlock the treasures hidden within this exclusive mode.

More:

Roblox

August 27, 2006

PC PlayStation Xbox Mobile
Rate It!
Like it?

0

Olga Racinowska

Author: Olga Racinowska

Been with gamepressure.com since 2019, mostly writing game guides but you can also find me geeking out about LEGO (huge collection, btw). Love RPGs and classic RTSs, also adore quirky indie games. Even with a ton of games, sometimes I just gotta fire up Harvest Moon, Stardew Valley, KOTOR, or Baldur's Gate 2 (Shadows of Amn, the OG, not that Throne of Bhaal stuff). When I'm not gaming, I'm probably painting miniatures or admiring my collection of retro consoles.

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Assassins Creed Shadows Map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map