How to get Golden Goose and Sprout Egg in Grow a Garden (GaG)

The Cooking Event is over. However, it doesn’t mean that we do not have anything instead. Beanstalk has started. It is an event inspired by the classic story about Jack and the Beanstalk. Of course, it also features quite nice rewards. One of them is a new Devine pet - Golden Goose. All players want to have one. However, it is not so easy. You need to get Sprout Egg first.

How to get Golden Goose in Grow a Garden (GaG)

The only method to get Golden Goose is through claiming Sprout Eggs. Once you have one, there is 1% chance that it will drop a Golden Goose. It is not much, but fortunately there is more than one way to claim the egg.

Shop

You can buy the egg in the Giant’s shop. Beanstalk shop is at the top of… beanstalk, so you must grow it first. Later, climb it and buy the egg. You need to contribute to the event a few times to unlock it. It is not cheap, though – it costs 50 000 000 Sheckles.

Contributing to the event

Another way to get the Sprout Egg is by contributing to the event. With growing Beansprout, you will unlock 5 glowing orbs. There is a small chance that one of them will drop the egg.

Moreover, the Sprout Egg is also a reward for the top contributor. So, you should donate as many crops as you can. There are numerous plants in Grow a Garden, so you will have plenty of chances to take part in the event and get the Golden Goose that way.

Golden Goose abilities in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Golden Goose is a Divine rarity pet. It should not be a surprise that it lays Golden eggs. This “plant” starts with Fortune mutation and can be harvested or even mutated further like all of your other crops.