Cult classic Return to Castle Wolfenstein with new survival map thanks to RealRTCW 5.3

The great RealRTCW mod for Return to Castle Wolfenstein got a big update 5.3. It improved a ton of elements of the project, as well as added a new map to survival mode.
A new version of RealRTCW, the most important modification for Return to Castle Wolfenstein, has been released. It is marked as version 5.3 and brings numerous changes and improvements.
RealRTCW is a project that thoroughly refreshes Return to Castle Wolfenstein. The mod enhances graphics, including textures, adds support for high widescreen resolutions, and reworks gameplay to make it more realistic and challenging. Enemy AI has also been significantly improved, and a survival mode has been added in which players must fend off increasingly powerful waves of enemies.
RealRTCW is distributed both traditionally, as standalone files, and through Steam and GOG.com. it’s an absolute must-have for anyone who wants to play Return to Castle Wolfenstein on modern computers and it’s the main reason why this ancient game is still enjoying a lively online community.
0
Author: Adrian Werner
A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.
A free trip to the Moon will soon be possible. This upcoming exploration simulator is all about scientific realism
„Sell your soul for nothing.” GTA Online fans mock Rockstar's new offer, even though it's free
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily
Where to find Hollow Abode and Aureate Pavilion in Where Winds Meet. Navigation through Mistveil Forest has never been so easy
How to “Visit Unique Stashes” in BF6. Complete BR REDSEC challenge easily