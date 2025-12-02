Baldur's Gate 3 achieves „crazy” result. Swen Vincke can't believe it: „This is much more than we expected”

December is a time for reflections, and Larian Studios has much to celebrate. The devs revealed that the Baldur’s Gate 3 community is wrapping up the year with a whopping 10,000 mods published, and they've been downloaded over 350 million times. As Swen Vincke jokes, modders "should pat themselves on the back and have a drink of whiskey."

On X, Vincke added: "The numbers gets crazier every time I look. 350 million mod downloads and counting. Way more than we ever expected.

Best mods of the year according to Larian Studios

After revealing the stats, it was time for a subjective review of the mods that have most amused and surprised the creators at Larian Studios in recent months. The list includes both charming and completely crazy ideas – exactly what we can expect from the Baldur’s Gate 3 community.

Holiday stream and TGA 2025

Moreover, the creators are inviting fans to a special holiday stream happening on December 3rd at 6:00 am PT on Twitch.

The host will once again be the communications manager, Aoife Wilson, who, as the creators jokingly say, "bribed" the developers with cheese to get them to try surviving in Honor mode. Each death will mean a change of host, promising four hours of crazy rotation, chaos, and Christmas failures.

This is also the studio's last stream of the year, as the team is heading to The Game Awards 2025. Baldur’s Gate 3 has once again been nominated in the Best Support category, for the third consecutive time, which the creators described as a great honor. Moreover, the developers encouraged players to cast their votes.