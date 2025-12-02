Baldur's Gate 3 achieves „crazy” result. Swen Vincke can't believe it: „This is much more than we expected”

Larian Studios boasted the impressive results of Baldur's Gate 3's modding community, which has shown exceptional activity in the past year. The game's developers also highlighted the most interesting mods.
December is a time for reflections, and Larian Studios has much to celebrate. The devs revealed that the Baldur’s Gate 3 community is wrapping up the year with a whopping 10,000 mods published, and they've been downloaded over 350 million times. As Swen Vincke jokes, modders "should pat themselves on the back and have a drink of whiskey."
On X, Vincke added: "The numbers gets crazier every time I look. 350 million mod downloads and counting. Way more than we ever expected.
After revealing the stats, it was time for a subjective review of the mods that have most amused and surprised the creators at Larian Studios in recent months. The list includes both charming and completely crazy ideas – exactly what we can expect from the Baldur’s Gate 3 community.
Moreover, the creators are inviting fans to a special holiday stream happening on December 3rd at 6:00 am PT on Twitch.
The host will once again be the communications manager, Aoife Wilson, who, as the creators jokingly say, "bribed" the developers with cheese to get them to try surviving in Honor mode. Each death will mean a change of host, promising four hours of crazy rotation, chaos, and Christmas failures.
This is also the studio's last stream of the year, as the team is heading to The Game Awards 2025. Baldur’s Gate 3 has once again been nominated in the Best Support category, for the third consecutive time, which the creators described as a great honor. Moreover, the developers encouraged players to cast their votes.
Author: Kamil Kleszyk
At Gamepressure.com deals with various jobs. So you can expect from him both news about the farming simulator and a text about the impact of Johnny Depp's trial on the future of Pirates of the Caribbean. Introvert by vocation. Since childhood, he felt a closer connection to humanities than to exact sciences. When after years of learning came a time of stagnation, he preferred to call it his "search for a life purpose." In the end, he decided to fight for a better future, which led him to the place where he is today.
