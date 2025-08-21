Finally, a concrete leak instead of wishful thinking and speculation. Looks like Forza Horizon 6 will really take us to Japan

It has long been speculated that Japan would be the setting of Forza Horizon 6. So far, however, these speculations have been supported only by the wishes of players - who have loudly called for the series to be set in Japan for years - or by my own speculations based on available clues, such as the recent influx of ‘exotic’ Japanese car models into Forza Horizon 5 during active development, like those featured in the JDM Jewels Car Pack.

Fortunately, today we have more concrete evidence to support this theory. The Australian company Cult & Classic, which specializes in selling imported cars, posted on Instagram (the post has since been deleted, but copies were preserved) stating:

Exciting news! We have Cody here, from @forzahorizonofficial shooting cars for the next installation in the series. As there are no late-model Kei cars in America, he has flown out from the states to use our cars as the basis for their digital versions. […]

Source: VGT Gaming News / Cult & Classic.

For those unfamiliar with the term - a Kei car is a category of very small vehicles that is uniquely associated with Japan and not with any other country. The photo above shows a 2020 Suzuki Every PZ Turbo Special, a model related to the Suzuki Carry, which recently appeared in Gran Turismo 7. At first glance, it seems more like a background traffic car than a playable vehicle, but appearances can be deceiving.

You might also wonder why there’s talk of flying in from America when Playground Games, the studio behind the Forza Horizon series, is based in the United Kingdom. "Cody" is most likely Cody Saunders, an employee at Turn 10 Studios who specializes in finding cars for the Forza series and preparing them for scanning.

At this point, you might have felt a light bulb lighting up for you, regarding recent reports about the uncertain future of Forza Motorsport. No, the above information does not necessarily confirm that Turn 10 has been converted into support for the Forza Horizon series. These sandbox games have always been supported by the American studio - particularly the local team responsible for creating car models, which supplies both branches of the brand equally (as far as I know, Playground Games still doesn’t have its own staff for these tasks)

As for FH6 - we still don’t have official confirmation that this will be the game's title, although it seems very likely. We officially received only a brief statement from Phil Spencer, head of Microsoft Gaming, that the next Forza will be released next year. We will likely have to wait until next year for it's announcement.