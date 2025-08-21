Will Geralt be in Witcher 4 or is he dead? Here's current state of things

When many players hear the word Witcher, they immediately think of Geralt. And for good reason, since he was the main character that players controlled throughout all three parts of the game series. While it is known that he will step down as the protagonist in favor of Ciri, players do not know whether he will appear in The Witcher 4 at all. Some even speculate that he may be dead. You can find out the truth in our article.

Is Geralt still alive in Witcher 4?

The good news for fans of the White Wolf is that he is not dead at all. Although one ending, considered “bad,” might suggest that Geralt gave up when he was attacked by monsters, according to the canon and CD Project itself, he is still alive and well. So, does it mean that Geralt will be in Witcher 4?

Will Geralt appear in Witcher 4?

The answer is yes. Although his role in the upcoming installment is not entirely known, there are many indications that we will at least hear him in the game. This is confirmed by Doug Cockle, the actor who voices Geralt in the English version. He is currently working on voice lines for him.

According to CD Project and the game trailer, although Geralt lives in the game world, he will not be the main character. This role has been assigned to Ciri, Geralt's adopted daughter, who is well known from the books and the third part of the game. This is logical, as she was the central character around whom the plot of The Witcher 3 was built. Ciri's story will take place in the northern kingdoms - Kovir and Poviss. Nevertheless, it is possible that players will be able to visit many more regions.

We have to be prepared for the possibility that Geralt may be a secondary character. Perhaps he will prove himself as a mentor or guide for Ciri. There is even speculation that he may be the narrator. However, to find out, we will have to wait patiently for more information. Many fans thought that CDPR would reveal more about the game at Gamescom 2025, due to the scheduled investor meeting. However, CDPR toned down their expectations and clarified that it should not be treated as a sign of extraordinary event.

The exact release date of The Witcher 4 has not yet been announced by the game's developers. However, according to their statements, the game will not be released until 2027 at the earliest.