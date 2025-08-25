Forza Horizon 6 may be announced in September. „There is some very disgruntled employee at Xbox” says Tom Henderson

Last week, some intriguing rumors about Forza Horizon 6 started circulating. The Australian company Cult & Classic, which sells imported cars, revealed that a developer from Turn 10 Studio visited to photograph kei cars, a popular vehicle category in Japan. New reports about the project have just surfaced online.

Editors at Windows Central reported that an official Microsoft document is circulating within the industry, confirming that the game exists. According to the document, Forza Horizon 6 is set to be announced at this year’s Tokyo Game Show, running from the 25th to the 28th of September. A lot of fans are reading the signs - between the Tokyo Game Show reveal and the Cult & Classic visits - as a strong hint that Forza Horizon 6 will take players to Japan. Windows Central, however, points out that the document doesn’t actually confirm any of this. It is possible, though it could also mean the game simply features Japanese cars without being set in Japan. Well-known insiders Nate The Hate and Tom Henderson have confirmed the accuracy of the Windows Central report. With three reliable sources backing it, we can confidently expect that Forza Horizon 6 will be officially announced at this year’s TGS.

Interestingly, Tom Henderson suggests that the leak of these documents might have come from a disgruntled Microsoft employee. Honestly, that wouldn’t be surprising at all. The corporation has recently conducted mass layoffs. One of the affected teams was Turn 10, the developers behind the Forza Motorsport series. The layoffs hit so hard that Turn 10 was reportedly reduced to a skeleton crew, mainly assisting Playground Games with the Forza Horizon series. So it wouldn’t be too surprising if a former employee - or even someone still at the company, frustrated by their colleagues’ layoffs - decided to get back at Microsoft by leaking internal documents.