For the first time ever, the Heroes of Might and Magic series will offer a feature that fans have been asking for. Some players, however, have major concerns

The devs of Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era don't let us forget about their creation, releasing new materials from time to time. At the end of August, they revealed a new playable faction, and now they've finally introduced a feature that fans have been asking for for years.

Spectator Mode

The upcoming installment of Heroes of Might and Magic will have a built-in Spectator Mode, allowing you to watch live gameplay. This is an extremely useful tool both for friends and during tournaments.

The Spectator Mode will offer a multitude of options, providing a better insight into the course of the match. We'll be able to do things like turn off the "fog of war," automatically track a specific player, or display the map grid or area boundaries. As spectators, we will gain access to all the most important information. We will see, among other things, the resources, experience, skills, and items acquired by the characters. We will also check the player's castles at any time.

The tool will be available from the first day of Early Access, and Unfrozen studio plans to improve it based on player feedback. The community seems to be satisfied with the new feature, although some people have concerns. They think that developers are focusing too much on multiplayer mode, leaving solo players in a tough spot.

I'm starting to worry that in a game mainly intended for one player, too much emphasis is being put on multiplayer mode.

Can we focus more on single player.

Very cool, but please, don't sacrifice good single-player gameplay for the sake of balance in multiplayer mode. A game that's perfectly balanced for multiplayer is often pretty generic and boring for single-player.

We will see how the gameplay works in practice in December, when Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era will launch in Early Access on PC.