Future of Heroes of Might and Magic is about to be revealed. Ubisoft is preparing something special

Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era is set to hit Early Access later this year (after a June delay). When exactly? We might find out the release date on October 9th during a special live stream on Twitch and YouTube to celebrate the brand's 30th anniversary.

Ubisoft promises that during the presentation, we will listen to interviews about the "past, present, and future of the series." We'll also get to see performances by the employees of Archon Studio (the creators of the board game Heroes of Might and Magic) and Unfrozen Studio, the makers of Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era.

This is not the end, as during the stream there will also be a presentation of the brand's fan creations. Works in the form of drawings, cosplays, handicrafts, or even films can be sent to the address [email protected] or by joining the HOMM Discord. To top it all off, we'll be voting on social media channels (besides Discord, we're talking about Instagram, Facebook, and X) for the songs that should be played by the Heroes Orchestra.