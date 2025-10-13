How to get Alchemical Dust in Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era

A few days ago, the Heroes of Might and Magic series celebrated its 30th anniversary. Few titles can boast such a milestone. After all, HoM&M is still being developed, as evidenced by the latest game, Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era. Although the game has not yet been released, players can already download a demo version and check out how it works. As you know, in addition to fighting various factions and choosing the right strategy, good resource management is also crucial here. Especially since there is one new resource – Alchemical Dust, which is even more important than the more basic wood or ore. How do you get it, you ask? We answer this question in our guide.

The usefulness of Alchemical Dust and where to get it in HoM&M Olden Era

Alchemical Dust is a new type of resource that players can obtain in Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era. It is very important in the context of the new game, as it has a wide range of uses. It can be used to upgrade units, spells, and even artifacts. The problem is that this resource is much harder to obtain than more basic materials such as wood, ore, crystal, or gem.

If you’d like to stay updated with guides, news, and interesting facts from the gaming world, join our community on Google News.

This is partly true, but there are ways to increase the amount of Alchemical Dust you obtain from various sources. Below are some ways to get it: