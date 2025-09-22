Horizon Zero Dawn and Ghost of Tsushima spotted on Xbox Store? That doesn’t mean these PS5 exclusives are actually coming to Xbox

Microsoft shifting away from exclusives was a huge talking point earlier this year. Suddenly, even big names like Halo or Starfield were being mentioned as potential releases beyond just Xbox and PC. Not long after, Forza Horizon 5 was announced for PlayStation 5, and a few months later Gears of War: Reloaded landed on PS5 too. That had a lot of people wondering if Sony might return the favor and bring some of their exclusives to Xbox. So far, that hasn’t happened. But recently, Ghost of Tsushima and Horizon Zero Dawn showed up in Google search results linked to the Xbox Store. Could this mean something’s actually in the works?

Is Horizon Zero Dawn and Ghost of Tsushima coming to Xbox?

A quick answer: no, you probably shouldn’t get your hopes up, at least for now. Those Google results are tied to the German Xbox Store, which is kind of notorious for quirks like this. It isn’t the first time games have randomly shown up in search results even though they’re not really available. When you actually click the link, it just takes you to a broken page on the German Xbox Store.

Source: Google search

This has happened before with games like The Last of Us or Uncharted 4 when they landed on PC. The reason we’re seeing PlayStation exclusives linked to the German Xbox Store in Google is mostly SEO and site structure, not an actual Xbox release. Xbox Store search pages are crawlable and sometimes get indexed, and because Xbox.com is a strong domain, even “thin” search-result pages can rank. The German page just got picked up first by Google.

Once a link appears, people share it, which reinforces its visibility online, even if it leads to a broken page. So what we’re seeing are usually search pages or stub pages, not a real Xbox listing. It’s all about how Google indexes the site, not Microsoft planning to release the game on Xbox. Every now and then, someone spots a PlayStation exclusive showing up in a Google search linked to the Xbox Store, and the story pops back online again.