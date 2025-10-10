Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era delayed, release date unknown. However, you can already check out the strategy for free on Steam

If you were hoping that Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era would be available in Early Access this year, unfortunately, I have bad news for you. The studio Unfrozen, together with the publisher – Hooded Horse – has announced that the game's Early Access release has been postponed to 2026. Unfortunately, the announcement didn't specify the exact release date of this strategy game.

However, there is also good news. Along with the announcement of the launch delay, the developers have made a demo available, which can now be downloaded on Steam. The demo version lets you play with four different factions and has three game modes: Classic, Single Hero, and Arena. Although right now only single-player gameplay is available, the creators assure that the full version of the game will also include a multiplayer mode, more factions (so far, we have learned about six of them), and new modes.

Moreover, the game demo will be part of the upcoming Steam Next Fest, which will start on October 13, 2025.

This information was revealed during the Heroes of Might and Magic 30th Anniversary Celebration stream, hosted by Ubisoft to mark the 30th anniversary of the legendary series. During the event, a new trailer for Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era was also showcased, which you can watch below. You'll find the stream recording at the end of the news.

The latest news says that exploration in Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era is going to heavily draw from the earlier games in the series, which is sure to make fans of the classic versions happy. Furthermore, the latest installment of the series will offer a built-in spectator mode, allowing players to watch other players' games.