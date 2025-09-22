When will Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle come out on Crunchyroll? Release date of the hit anime on streaming

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is a phenomenal hit that has become the highest-grossing anime film in history. Fans are flocking to theaters to see what happens next to Tanjiro in the first installment of the theatrical trilogy that will conclude the Demon Slayer anime.

When will Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle be on Crunchyroll?

However, not every fan wants to watch anime on the big screen or has the opportunity to do so. There are also those who are already waiting to watch the production again at home, but when will that opportunity arise? Unfortunately, we have bad news for fans of the series.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle won’t be released on Crunchyroll until 2026. Mitchel Berger, vice president of global commerce, who oversees Crunchyroll's theatrical releases, warned that in 2025, the cinema will be the only place where fans will be able to watch Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle.

Infinity Castle is a huge theatrical event, so the creators want to maintain a strong position in theaters for as long as possible. This means that a streaming release isn’t a priority and has therefore been postponed until 2026, according to Popverse.

Go see [Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle] in the theater because the theater is the only place you’re going to be able to see this film in 2025. If you want to see it, go see it in the theater because that’s the only place it’s going to be available.

For now, the cinema is the only place where you can watch Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle. It isn’t yet known when exactly the film will premiere on Crunchyroll in 2026.

