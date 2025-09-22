When will Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle come out on Crunchyroll? Release date of the hit anime on streaming

If you're waiting for the premiere of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle on Crunchyroll, here's when it's happening.

Edyta Jastrzebska

When will Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle come out on Crunchyroll? Release date of the hit anime on streaming, image source: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, Haruo Sotozaki, Ufotable, 2025.
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is a phenomenal hit that has become the highest-grossing anime film in history. Fans are flocking to theaters to see what happens next to Tanjiro in the first installment of the theatrical trilogy that will conclude the Demon Slayer anime.

When will Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle be on Crunchyroll?

However, not every fan wants to watch anime on the big screen or has the opportunity to do so. There are also those who are already waiting to watch the production again at home, but when will that opportunity arise? Unfortunately, we have bad news for fans of the series.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle won’t be released on Crunchyroll until 2026. Mitchel Berger, vice president of global commerce, who oversees Crunchyroll's theatrical releases, warned that in 2025, the cinema will be the only place where fans will be able to watch Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle.

Infinity Castle is a huge theatrical event, so the creators want to maintain a strong position in theaters for as long as possible. This means that a streaming release isn’t a priority and has therefore been postponed until 2026, according to Popverse.

Go see [Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle] in the theater because the theater is the only place you’re going to be able to see this film in 2025. If you want to see it, go see it in the theater because that’s the only place it’s going to be available.

For now, the cinema is the only place where you can watch Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle. It isn’t yet known when exactly the film will premiere on Crunchyroll in 2026.

Author: Edyta Jastrzebska

A graduate of journalism and social communication as well as cultural studies. She started at Gamepressure.com as one of the newspeople in the films department. Currently she oversees the Gamepressure movie&TV newsroom. She excels in the field of film and television, both in reality-based and fantasy themes. Keeps up with industry trends, but in her free time she prefers to watch less known titles. Has a complicated relationship with popular ones, which is why she only gets convinced about many of them when the hype around them subsides. Loves to spend her evenings not only watching movies, series, reading books and playing video games, but also playing text RPGs, which she has been into for several years.

