Starship Troopers creator gave the world a cult movie, and now, 68 years later, his other novel is being adapted

When talking about influential science fiction writers, you can’t leave out Robert A. Heinlein, who inspired countless filmmakers. Several movies were based on his novels, including The Puppet Masters, Predestination, and Starship Troopers. A new adaptation of Heinlein’s work is currently in production.

An animated film is set to be made based on Heinlein’s 1957 novel - Citizen of the Galaxy. The project is being led by veteran animator Jay Oliva, known for directing numerous Marvel and DC projects, and most recently Zack Snyder’s Twilight of the Gods. Luke Lieberman, who penned this year’s Red Sonja, is the screenwriter for Citizen of the Galaxy.

Citizen of the Galaxy is, of course, a sci-fi story set in a distant galaxy, where slavery is still commonplace. Thorby is a young orphan who gets sold at an auction to a man who will completely change his life. The boy sets off on a journey that will determine the fate of the galaxy. It’s not just an action-packed adventure - it’s also a coming-of-age story.

Thorby experiences a remarkable transformation on his journey through the stars. He journeys through diverse lands, takes on countless roles, performs on a grand stage, and comes from the rich, insightful imagination of Robert Heinlein. This is a special story, and I can’t wait to share it with a whole new generation – Luke Lieberman.

The script is finished, and the team is now focusing on the visuals while also holding discussions about the cast. The release of Citizen of the Galaxy is scheduled for 2027.