From today on Amazon Prime Gaming: four titles, including a „very positively” rated action RPG and a puzzle game

Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers from today can check out four of the games lined up for August. On their list, Tin Hearts, which players have warmly received, leads the way.

Christian Pieniazek

On August 7th, we found out the list of games that Amazon has prepared for August for Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers. Today, four items from this list are making their debut, and Tin Hearts is at the forefront.

Games on Amazon Prime Gaming usually become available at 11:00 am PT on the day of their release.

Tin Hearts is a puzzle game in which our task is to lead toy soldiers to a safe place. The issue is complicated by the fact that in order to achieve this, we need to engage in appropriate interactions with the environment. Interestingly, although the title uses VR sets, it doesn't require them to run.

The game came out in 2023 and has been well-received by players, with "very positive" reviews on Steam, although it didn't make a big splash. Starting today, you can pick it up on GOG.

Moreover, the following titles are waiting for Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers:

  1. Fate: The Traitor Soul (GOG) - action RPG with "very positive" reviews on Steam;
  2. Filthy Animals | Heist Simulator (Epic Games Store) - a chaotic "action game," where we carry out heists;
  3. Necroking (GOG) - a tactical roguelite with card game elements.
Author: Christian Pieniazek

Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.

