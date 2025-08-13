Oblivion player turns his horse into a rocket. Radical mount enchantment has a comical and uncontrollable effect

Bethesda’s games have earned a reputation in the gaming world for being solid sandbox experiences. The countless hours spent in Todd Howard’s RPGs come from their open, engaging worlds, which offer plenty of room for both mods and the main story. However, this freedom can be a double-edged sword, as it sometimes leads to unintended or frustrating experiences.

A perfect example is the new remastered Oblivion. Despite its clear strengths - being a flexible game that lets you spend countless hours on immersive side quests, and the ability to patch up anything you miss with mods - it still comes with its share of drawbacks. One of them - though rather funny - is what happens to your horse if you overfeed it with magic.

Unusual fast travel

A Reddit user named Bottlecap_riches decided to push the limits and see just how much magic their horse could handle - temporarily boosting its actual horsepower. The result? Their mount shot off like a rocket, reaching insane speeds, but the landing didn’t go so well - ending its life in a hilariously dramatic way.

To pull this off, the player probably used an Altar of Spellmaking and kept casting the same spell over and over until the horse maxed out its speed, acrobatics, and weakness to magic, which made the effect absolutely wild.

Even though the horse’s last trip breaks immersion a bit, the gaming community doesn’t seem to mind that much. They do note, however, that boosting the acrobatics stat might help the horse survive falls from great heights, making these “experimental horses” a bit more resilient.

Any horse can be a Pegasus…..once. - ParaponeraBread

Shame the acrobatics boost doesn't protect the horse from long falls. - Bottlecap_riches

Don’t think it’s healthy to feed your horse this much skooma. - Neurostimulant

In summary, the “Pegasus Spell” proves that in sandbox games, the border between an epic adventure and total chaos is surprisingly thin. What started as a harmless magical experiment quickly turned into a wild physics lesson - with a rather painful ending for the horse - but that’s exactly the kind of chaotic charm these games are known for.