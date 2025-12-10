PS Plus: Two more bonus games for December 2025 have been announced. One of them is Assassin's Creed: Mirage

We learned the titles of the next two bonus games for PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers for December. One of them is Assassin's Creed: Mirage.

Christian Pieniazek

PS Plus: Two more bonus games for December 2025 have been announced. One of them is Assassin's Creed: Mirage, image source: Ubisoft / Sony Interactive Entertainment.
PS Plus: Two more bonus games for December 2025 have been announced. One of them is Assassin's Creed: Mirage Source: Ubisoft / Sony Interactive Entertainment.

The day before yesterday, subscribers of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium gained access to Skate Story, a skateboarding adventure action game that quickly achieved its first success. Today, we found out the names of two more bonus games that Sony is prepping for its subscribers. These are Assassin’s Creed: Mirage and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

According to Dealabs Magazine, citing its sources, both games will be available for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers starting Tuesday, December 16. It's a great chance to dive into Basim's adventure, especially since it just got a free update called Valley of Memory.

Furthermore, we have known for some time about other titles that will be added to PlayStation Plus in December (in this case, for PS Plus Premium). According to Bandai Namco Entertainment, before the end of this year, the service's catalog will be upgraded with Soulcalibur III.

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!

More:

Assassin's Creed: Mirage

October 5, 2023

PC PlayStation Xbox Mobile
Rate It!
Like it?

0

Christian Pieniazek

Author: Christian Pieniazek

Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.

Rockstar went too far with the realism in the open world? An experiment in Red Dead Redemption 2 revealed a shocking level of detail

Next
Rockstar went too far with the realism in the open world? An experiment in Red Dead Redemption 2 revealed a shocking level of detail

Dispatch Episode 7 walkthrough and choices guide

Previous
Dispatch Episode 7 walkthrough and choices guide

Latest News

Hot News

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Answer to “Place where bees are kept” in Cookie Jam

Answer to “Place where bees are kept” in Cookie Jam

Answer to “Place where bees are kept” in Cookie Jam
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours

Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours

Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Don’t know what “Popular Hawaiian lute” is in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer you’re looking for

Don’t know what “Popular Hawaiian lute” is in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer you’re looking for

Don’t know what “Popular Hawaiian lute” is in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer you’re looking for
Can’t crack “Rich dairy delight” in Cookie Jam. Here’s the answer

Can’t crack “Rich dairy delight” in Cookie Jam. Here’s the answer

Can’t crack “Rich dairy delight” in Cookie Jam. Here’s the answer
RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Ghost of Yotei Interactive map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map