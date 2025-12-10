PS Plus: Two more bonus games for December 2025 have been announced. One of them is Assassin's Creed: Mirage

We learned the titles of the next two bonus games for PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers for December. One of them is Assassin's Creed: Mirage.
The day before yesterday, subscribers of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium gained access to Skate Story, a skateboarding adventure action game that quickly achieved its first success. Today, we found out the names of two more bonus games that Sony is prepping for its subscribers. These are Assassin’s Creed: Mirage and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.
According to Dealabs Magazine, citing its sources, both games will be available for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers starting Tuesday, December 16. It's a great chance to dive into Basim's adventure, especially since it just got a free update called Valley of Memory.
Furthermore, we have known for some time about other titles that will be added to PlayStation Plus in December (in this case, for PS Plus Premium). According to Bandai Namco Entertainment, before the end of this year, the service's catalog will be upgraded with Soulcalibur III.
Author: Christian Pieniazek
