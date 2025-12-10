Latest installment of the iconic series on Xbox Game Pass. It's one of the four key brands of Warner Bros. Games

Today, Xbox and PC Game Pass subscriptions feature the penultimate game prepared for the first half of December. We are talking about the latest installment of the cult series of brutal brawlers.
On December 2, Microsoft released a list of titles prepared for Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers for the first half of the month. Today, the penultimate item on this list, Mortal Kombat 1, is being handed over to them. Subscribers of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Premium, as well as PC Game Pass, can check out the game.
Mortal Kombat 1 is the twelfth main installment in the best-selling series of brutal fighting games and serves as a reboot of the franchise. It's one of the four main "bargaining chips" in the publishing catalog of Warner Bros. Games, alongside Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, and DC Comics. Developers from NetherRealm Studios take us to a reborn universe and allow us to enter a new era with familiar warriors and completely new characters.
Even though the game is built on the same foundation as its predecessors (with intense arena battles and epic finishers), the creators have definitely added some fresh twists and new features. These include the combat system and character designs, as well as the introduction of so-called Kameo Fighters (partner characters).
All of this was well-received by players and reviewers. Mortal Kombat 1 boasts excellent sales and high ratings. The game's average score on Metacritic ranges from 82-84/100 (depending on the platform). On Steam, Mortal Kombat 1 has "mostly positive" reviews.
Author: Christian Pieniazek
Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.
