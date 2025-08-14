Build a kingdom and defend it against invaders in new Xbox Game Pass title

Today marks the launch of the final title planned for the first half of August on Xbox and PC Game Pass. It's a minimalist strategy game where you build a kingdom, recruit troops, and support your units by hurling stones at enemies.

Build a kingdom and defend it against invaders in new Xbox Game Pass title Source: Hooded Horse / Microsoft.

The last game on the list for Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers in the first half of August was a minimalist strategy game called 9 Kings. The project of Sad Socket studio and Hooded Horse company is now waiting for Microsoft service subscribers.

9 Kings combines elements of turn-based strategy, card games, and roguelikes, allowing us to build a small kingdom from scratch and defend it against enemies. We're building buildings, recruiting troops, and implementing upgrades by playing specific cards. The battles take place automatically, and although we don't have control over our units, we can support them by throwing stones at the enemies.

9 Kings is in Early Access, so the game can be tested as part of the Game Preview program.

