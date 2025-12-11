Amazon Prime Gaming for today includes 9 games, among which the cult RPGs take the lead

Amazon has prepared up to 9 games for Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers. 8 of them are classic RPGs, and one is an adventure game with a Christmas theme.
On December 5th, Amazon shared the list of games available for Luna Standard subscribers (previously known as Amazon Prime Gaming) for this month. Today, 9 of them are landing in our hands. Eight are part of the compilation Forgotten Realms: The Archives - Collection Two, while the ninth is the Christmas-themed Christmas Adventure: Candy Storm.
Games on Amazon Prime Gaming usually become available at 11:00 am PT on the day of their release.
Let's start with the Forgotten Realms: The Archives - Collection Two package (via GOG). It includes classic RPG games set in the Forgotten Realms universe, among which you can find titles such as:
Since the entire set is pretty old (it was made in the late '80s and early '90s), you'll need to overlook a bunch of outdated stuff while playing, especially the graphics. But for fans of the genre and retro game lovers, this shouldn't be an issue.
Christmas Adventure: Candy Storm (available via Legacy Games) is a HOPA (Hidden Object Puzzle Adventure) game in which we play as a protagonist investigating the mystery of the world being buried in candy.
Author: Christian Pieniazek
Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.
