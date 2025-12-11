Amazon Prime Gaming for today includes 9 games, among which the cult RPGs take the lead

Amazon has prepared up to 9 games for Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers. 8 of them are classic RPGs, and one is an adventure game with a Christmas theme.

Christian Pieniazek

Amazon Prime Gaming for today includes 9 games, among which the cult RPGs take the lead Source: Wizards of the Coast / Amazon.

On December 5th, Amazon shared the list of games available for Luna Standard subscribers (previously known as Amazon Prime Gaming) for this month. Today, 9 of them are landing in our hands. Eight are part of the compilation Forgotten Realms: The Archives - Collection Two, while the ninth is the Christmas-themed Christmas Adventure: Candy Storm.

Games on Amazon Prime Gaming usually become available at 11:00 am PT on the day of their release.

Let's start with the Forgotten Realms: The Archives - Collection Two package (via GOG). It includes classic RPG games set in the Forgotten Realms universe, among which you can find titles such as:

  1. Pool of Radiance: Fantasy Role-Playing Epic Vol. I;
  2. Curse of the Azure Bonds: Fantasy Role-Playing Epic Vol. III;
  3. Secret of the Silver Blades: Fantasy Role-Playing Epic Vol. III;
  4. Pools of Darkness: Fantasy Role-Playing Epic Vol. IV.

Since the entire set is pretty old (it was made in the late '80s and early '90s), you'll need to overlook a bunch of outdated stuff while playing, especially the graphics. But for fans of the genre and retro game lovers, this shouldn't be an issue.

Amazon Prime Gaming for today includes 9 games, among which the cult RPGs take the lead - picture #1
Forgotten Realms: The Archives - Collection Two represents the old school of the RPG genre. Source: Wizards of the Coast / GOG.

Christmas Adventure: Candy Storm (available via Legacy Games) is a HOPA (Hidden Object Puzzle Adventure) game in which we play as a protagonist investigating the mystery of the world being buried in candy.

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!

More:

Curse of the Azure Bonds: Fantasy Role-Playing Epic Vol. II

June 15, 1989

PC
Christian Pieniazek

Author: Christian Pieniazek

