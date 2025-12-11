Amazon Prime Gaming for today includes 9 games, among which the cult RPGs take the lead

On December 5th, Amazon shared the list of games available for Luna Standard subscribers (previously known as Amazon Prime Gaming) for this month. Today, 9 of them are landing in our hands. Eight are part of the compilation Forgotten Realms: The Archives - Collection Two, while the ninth is the Christmas-themed Christmas Adventure: Candy Storm.

Games on Amazon Prime Gaming usually become available at 11:00 am PT on the day of their release.

Let's start with the Forgotten Realms: The Archives - Collection Two package (via GOG). It includes classic RPG games set in the Forgotten Realms universe, among which you can find titles such as:

Since the entire set is pretty old (it was made in the late '80s and early '90s), you'll need to overlook a bunch of outdated stuff while playing, especially the graphics. But for fans of the genre and retro game lovers, this shouldn't be an issue.

Forgotten Realms: The Archives - Collection Two represents the old school of the RPG genre. Source: Wizards of the Coast / GOG.

Christmas Adventure: Candy Storm (available via Legacy Games) is a HOPA (Hidden Object Puzzle Adventure) game in which we play as a protagonist investigating the mystery of the world being buried in candy.