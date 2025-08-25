Two years after its release, Assassin's Creed: Mirage will get a new city, story chapter and upgrades. All for free

It's been almost 2 years since the release of Assassin's Creed: Mirage, a game that heavily references the early installments of the series about assassins and divided the fans. Ubisoft indeed supported this title for some time, releasing updates, but didn't provide any paid, story-based DLCs. It seemed that the development of Mirage had finally come to an end, as the French company's attention is now focused on AC: Shadows.

It turns out that the devs were indeed preparing something else for the fans of Basim Ibn Ishaq's adventures. It was announced that this year, a (free) update will be released for Assassin's Creed: Mirage, bringing in a lot of new content.

The game will receive a new story chapter, the quests of which will take place in the 9th-century province of AlUla. This is a trading city located in Saudi Arabia, so it's quite far from the capital of Iraq, Baghdad, which we visited in the base game. The devs will also introduce gameplay improvements, both for the "base game" and the announced location.

Ubisoft hasn't given us many details about the updates, so we don't know what these "improvements" will involve or if they'll be linked to new game mechanics (the parkour system definitely needs some work). The "teaser" of the update is the official graphic shared by the developers (below), as well as an image showing the new outfit of Basim, which is allegedly going to be added to the game along with the discussed update.

Source: X, @assassinscreed.

If we are to believe unofficial information that hit the internet a few months ago, the announced update for Assassin’s Creed: Mirage is reportedly being prepared in collaboration with the Savvy Games team, which belongs to the Arab group Public Investment Fund.

Interestingly, the developers have been saying for some time that the game taking place in Baghdad will not receive any additional content after the release. The developers had ideas on how to "expand Basim's story," but it was not supposed to be related to the DLC. Apparently, however, the plans have changed, and they've decided to add something to AC: Mirage.