Get ready for Rogue Angel mode in Painkiller. A roguelike cycle of death and hordes of enemies

The Painkiller is back (reimagined) and launches in less than a month. The modern take on the classic first-person shooter series was announced at this year’s Future Games Show, where we also got the release window. Now there’s even more to get hyped about – another trailer just dropped, showcasing a new roguelike mode.

Painkiller introduces Rogue Angel mode

Developed by Anshar Studios and published by 3D Realms, the upcoming Painkiller promises a brutal, fast-paced experience. It’s got a co-op mode that blends right into single-player, so the action stays intense no matter how you play. Now, we’re getting a closer look at the new Rogue Angel mode.

Just like in a typical roguelike, this mode follows a cycle where dying means you respawn at the start of the session. We will progress somehow, though. At this point it is not clear, but it is likely that we will keep some of the EXP, loot or upgrades we collect. Expect special rewards, waves of enemies, and, of course, plenty of chaos and pain.

Source: Painkiller; Developer: Anshar Studios

The new Painkiller is now set to launch on October 21, 2025, for PC (Steam), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. It was pushed back from the original October 9 release so the devs could have extra time to polish the game.

Pre-orders are open and come with the “Iron Crusade” skin pack, featuring medieval looks for all four champions and six unique weapon skins. The Deluxe Edition also includes the season pass.