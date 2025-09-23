ANANTA gameplay trailer is finally here. A wild mix of GTA, Spider-Man and anime mashup all in one game

Hear me out: what if GTA and Spider-Man had a crossover, then threw in an anime Genshin Impact-style aesthetic? Sounds wild, but it’s real, and the game’s actually in the works. ANANTA, formerly known as Project Mugen, is a free-to-play open-world RPG heading to various platforms, including smartphones. Don’t expect it on Steam though, odds are it’ll have its own launcher or maybe land on Epic, since that’s usually how it goes with games from Chinese studios. But let’s break down the new trailer, because this game is basically everything.

A free-to-play open-world RPG with Spider-Man swinging, GTA chaos, and Yakuza-style combat

ANANTA, developed by NatEase (Diablo Immortal, Marvel Rivals, Destiny: Rising) and Naked Rain, doesn’t have a release window yet. For now, all we can do is pre-register, but they did just drop a brand-new, very long gameplay trailer to give us a real taste of what’s coming.

Looks like we’ll be able to swap between characters, not sure yet if it’s anytime we want, but the GTA V vibes are definitely there. The story’s a bit tricky to pin down, though: there’s some kind of elite agency, and we’ll be investigating spooky anomalies and all sorts of weirdness (noticed those toilets running through the city in the previous trailer?). What really caught my eye is this guy Chenxiu, or “Captain,” or just “Cap,” as the others call him. No clue why he’s rocking symbiotic powers, but we just need to roll with it.

For me, the combat instantly brings the Yakuza/Like a Dragon series to mind. You can pick up all kinds of objects to use in fights (still waiting to see someone swing a bike), and of course there are those wild finishers that feel straight out of a Heat Action sequence.

Sure, ANANTA looks like a wild blend and a ton of fun, but I’m still a bit skeptical. It’s free-to-play, and it’s coming from the same people who gave us that horrible Harry Potter mobile game. So I can’t help but expect heavy monetization and grinding. I’m guessing some activities will be locked behind resources we’ll need to farm. I didn’t spot a gacha system in the trailer, but I’m also not sure how we’re supposed to unlock all the characters or progress through the story.

That said, not every free-to-play game is bad news if you don’t spend money. I sunk plenty of hours into Wuthering Waves and Sword of Convallaria and had a blast – those games actually strike a nice balance for free players. So yeah, I’ll stay cautious, but I’m 100% trying ANANTA the moment it drops.