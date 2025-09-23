Is Ananta a gacha game? The answer is not so simple

Ananta (formerly known as Project Mugen) is one of the most anticipated games, it is often perceived as mix of GTA 5 and Genshin Impact. It has millions of followers. On the official website, we can find information that it has over 10 million pre-registered accounts. No wonder that after today’s gameplay trailer many people are searching for various information like platforms or its monetization system. The latter is especially problematic. Let’s talk about gacha system in this game.

Is Ananta a gacha game?

The answer is not simple. To be honest, there are some hints that it will be a gacha game. For one, the game is free to play. It means that it must earn money somehow, and gacha is a popular method. Moreover, its drip marketing is focused on some unique characters, and we can read their profiles on X. It is a type of advertisement we often see in the case of games in which we have to pull avatars. Additionally, manga / anime art style is also a characteristic common for gacha games.

However, based on the above circumstantial evidence, we can’t be 100% sure that the game will be gacha. We are pretty sure that it is true. It has this feeling. The community is also quite certain of that. But we cannot base our opinion on our hunch alone. And the truth is that we have no confirmation. Official sources have not mentioned monetization method at all. Naked Rain (Ananta developer) is a new studio, so we can’t trace its history of created games. On the other hand, NetEase Games (publisher) has rich portfolio of various titles. It means that every time you read that Ananta is a “gacha game” keep in mind that we might be surprised at the end.