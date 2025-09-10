How to get Wolfsbane in Destiny 2. The new exotic weapon is coming

In July, Year of Prophecy was released to Destiny 2, with an expansion called The Edge of Fate. Some time has passed since then. However, live service games can’t get a long break if they want to keep players. While some people are already waiting for the upcoming expansion called Renegades, we can now enjoy Ash & Iron major update. Celebrating its beginning, developers presented some new features that will be added to the game in the coming months. One of them is exotic “sword” called Wolfsbane.

How to get Wolfsbane in Destiny 2?

Wolfsbane is an exotic “sword” (it is an axe but it is categorized as a sword) that will come to Destiny 2. It will become available in October. But how to get it? Developers have revealed a little bit during the recent livestream. As always, we will need to complete an Exotic Quest. Sadly, it is unknown how this mission will look like precisely. But we know that we will be expanding Maya’s network and cooperating with Saint-14 and Anastasia Bray. For now you have to be patient and wait for the full reveal once the weapon will be added to the game.

Destiny 2: Renegades Reveal + Ash & Iron Developer Livestream, YouTube | PlayStation

Destiny’s 2 Wolfsbane stats and abilities

So, it’s a good time to talk about weapon statistics

Power: 300 Impact: 69 Swing Speed: 40 Charge Rate: 0 Guard Resistance: 40 Guard Endurance: 40 Ammo Capacity: 64

Developers have also revealed some Wolfsbane’s perks.

Nano-Assault (trait): Quicksilver nanites that attach to the wielder charge the blade. Press Alternate Weapon Action button when fully charged to overclock the attached nanites, enhancing the blade’s offensive capabilities. Light attacks deal increased damage to targets; fully charged Heavy attacks create a flaming Quicksilver swarm-nado. Unyielding Handle (handle): Traditional guarding is disabled in favor of offensive capabilities. Gain damage resistance from being in combat for a short duration. Resurgence Scandal (Intrinsic Trait): Light attacks generate Sword energy and have the chance to spawn seeking Quicksilver nanites that heal the wielder upon attaching.

Of course, like I mentioned earlier, there are plenty of novelties that will come to Destiny 2 in the near future. Bungie will also add rare crossbow, weapons and armor pieces.