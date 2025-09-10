Big game show this week has been confirmed. Nintendo Direct will be really long and will almost certainly bring a release date for a highly anticipated sci-fi game

The end of the Summer traditionally means that things are starting to happen in the world of games. Tokyo Game Show is ahead, but before we go to the fair, another important event awaits us: Nintendo Direct, which will take place on September 12 at 6 AM PT/9 AM ET.

According to Nintendo's announcement, the stream will last about 60 minutes and will focus on upcoming releases for Nintendo Switch and Switch 2. We will be able to follow the event on Nintendo's official YouTube channel.

What can we expect to see? It is speculated that the event may revolve around 40th anniversary of the Super Mario Bros. series, which will be this upcoming Saturday. During the 35th anniversary, Nintendo announced, among other things, Super Mario 3D + World: Bowser’s Fury and the Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection. It is therefore highly likely that during Friday's show we may get the announcement of a new project with the mustached plumber in the lead role.

Metroid Prime 4 Beyond is also anticipated - the game's release, according to official information, is still planned for this year. Further age ratings, including in South Korea, the USA, and Brazil, suggest that its debut is indeed just around the corner, and the presentation may finally bring us the exact release date (via VGC).

Perhaps Nintendo will use the show to also showcase other already announced games. By the end of this year, Switch consoles will get, among others: Pokemon Legends: Z-A (October 16), Kirby Air Riders (November 20), and the aforementioned Metroid Prime 4.

Later, we will get Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (winter 2025/2026), Splatoon Raiders (without a release window), Rhythm Heaven Groove and Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (planned for 2026).

So it seems that the September's Nintendo Direct could turn out to be one of the more interesting shows of the Japanese company in recent years.