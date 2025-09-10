Schlep calls Roblox’s outreach a “PR stunt,” with his lawyers firing off a warning letter

Schlep, the YouTuber famous for calling out alleged predators on Roblox, was banned from the platform in August and even got hit with a cease-and-desist for violating its terms. Since then, things have really blown up. The Louisiana Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Roblox, and someone started a petition to remove CEO David Baszucki (has gathered more than 280,000 signatures). People were even saying Roblox might get banned in the UK or shut down completely on September 1. Now, Schlep has shared a letter from his legal team addressed to Roblox.

Schlep's lawyers push back at Roblox direct contact and public statements

Today, September 10, Schlep shared on X a letter from his lawyers to Roblox, mentioning that Matt Kaufman had reached out to him – what Schlep called “a PR stunt.”

Source: X

In the letter, his lawyers warned Roblox’s team that this direct contact was inappropriate, especially since they’d ignored earlier attempts to communicate after the cease-and-desist back on August 14. They also reminded Roblox that Schlep had flagged some concerning alleged predators on the platform and called out the repeated misrepresentation of his work with law enforcement, including public claims painting him as a “vigilante.”

The letter also pointed out that Mr. Kaufman’s outreach seemed disingenuous, especially since on September 5, David Baszucki appeared on CNBC saying Roblox had reached out to Schlep and “would love” his feedback on improving their systems. From their side, it looks more like a PR move than a genuine attempt to work with him.

Finally, the lawyers called on Roblox to explain how they plan to be accountable to the “hundreds, if not thousands” of people who’ve been exposed to grooming on the platform.

Roblox did recently roll out some changes. Soon, unrated games will be blocked. They’re talking about new systems to improve safety and age verification, but still, many worry that these measures don’t fully address the ongoing issues.