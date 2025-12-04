Devs know about issues with Welcome to the frontier in Destiny 2 and they give some tips

Destiny 2 recently released Renegades, adding a lot of new content. Some of it does not work as intended, though.
The newest addition to Destiny 2, Renegades, attracted thousands of players. No wonder, as it was inspired by Star Wars universe, and you can even get your own “lightsaber.” However, it seems that not everything works as it should. For example, many people report that they have issues with completing “Welcome to the frontier” mission. Developers know about the problems and have some tips.
After release of Renegades, many players started to report softlock in the mission Welcome to the frontier, as enemies just stopped spawning. The issues was noticed by Bungie developers. On the official Discord server, on the Destiny 2 team channel, they have published information regarding this issue.
We've identified an issue in the Welcome to the Frontier mission where the Piker Gang may not spawn properly. While we work on a fix, we recommend letting the objective update to "Defeat Piker Crew" before killing any of the Dregs or crouching through the tunnel as this should allow you to progress normally.
As you can see, there is a workaround that should help you. It is unknown when the bug will be fixed, though. In the same message, they have also mentioned inability to enter the Hawk at the beginning of Welcome to the Frontier. In this case, a workaround is as follows:
Devs are also aware of other issues like Imperium trash compactor sequence bug. See the post (and the whole channel) for more information. Good luck!
0
Author: Damian Gacek
Graduate of English Philology and English in Public Communication. His portfolio includes a scientific article on video game translation. Working with Gamepressure.com since 2019, writing for various departments. Currently, deals with guides and occasionally supports the newsroom. Interested in electronic entertainment since childhood. Loves RPGs and strategies, often also immersing himself in the depths of indie games. In his free time, works on a book and learns film editing.
They stole an asset from No Man's Sky, but they didn't know one thing. Sean Murray reveals why it was a fatal mistake
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 achieved something amazing in Game Pass. RPG's director says that without Microsoft, the game wouldn't have been so successful
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily
Where to find Hollow Abode and Aureate Pavilion in Where Winds Meet. Navigation through Mistveil Forest has never been so easy
How to “Visit Unique Stashes” in BF6. Complete BR REDSEC challenge easily