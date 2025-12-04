Devs know about issues with Welcome to the frontier in Destiny 2 and they give some tips

The newest addition to Destiny 2, Renegades, attracted thousands of players. No wonder, as it was inspired by Star Wars universe, and you can even get your own “lightsaber.” However, it seems that not everything works as it should. For example, many people report that they have issues with completing “Welcome to the frontier” mission. Developers know about the problems and have some tips.

How to finish Welcome to the frontier in Destiny 2

After release of Renegades, many players started to report softlock in the mission Welcome to the frontier, as enemies just stopped spawning. The issues was noticed by Bungie developers. On the official Discord server, on the Destiny 2 team channel, they have published information regarding this issue.

We've identified an issue in the Welcome to the Frontier mission where the Piker Gang may not spawn properly. While we work on a fix, we recommend letting the objective update to "Defeat Piker Crew" before killing any of the Dregs or crouching through the tunnel as this should allow you to progress normally.

As you can see, there is a workaround that should help you. It is unknown when the bug will be fixed, though. In the same message, they have also mentioned inability to enter the Hawk at the beginning of Welcome to the Frontier. In this case, a workaround is as follows:

Disable your Renegades abilities. Launch the mission once again. Select your abilities.

Devs are also aware of other issues like Imperium trash compactor sequence bug. See the post (and the whole channel) for more information. Good luck!